CROWN POINT — A crash was causing delays just before 9 a.m. on westbound Interstate 80/94 near the Calumet Avenue exit, Indiana State Police said.
One of the two vehicles involved in the crash came to rest sideways, blocking the two right lanes.
No injuries were reported in the crash about 8:40 a.m., police said. A quick cleanup was anticipated.
A separate semi rollover crash overnight on northbound Interstate 65, just north of the 109th Avenue exit, was causing a gaper delay.
No injures were reported in the rollover and no lanes were blocked, but the semi remained partially submerged in mud off the road following heavy rains overnight, police said.
Crews were expected to start removing the semitrailer about 9 a.m., police said.