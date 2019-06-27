{{featured_button_text}}

Overnight rains have prompted a flood warning to be issued by the National Weather Service for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties early Thursday.

The NWS warning remains in effect until 4:45 p.m. this evening and replaces the previous flash flood warnings, according to officials.

"Although rainfall has ended and most small streams should be cresting soon, flooding is expected to continue as water slowly drains downstream," NWS officials said in a news release Thursday. "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding."

Overnight rains have flooded a roadway and many residential lots on Burr Street in rural Lake County Thursday morning near East 173rd Avenue. 

Areas that may experience flooding include Merrillville, Schererville, Crown Point, Munster, Griffith, St. John, Cedar Lake, Lowell, DeMotte, Momence, Morocco, Thayer, Roselawn, Gifford, Enos, Pembroke, Fair Oaks and Dunns Bridge.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the town received 3.7 inches of rain overnight, with the White Hawk Country Club and Birdland communities near West South Street being hit the worst.

The storms also led to more than 1,800 customers without power as of early Thursday morning, affecting at least 37 cities in the Region, according to NIPSCO's website. As of 8:55 a.m., about 1,500 people were without power.

High floodwater all-but closed a roadway near White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point.

