As water flooded streets and properties, the recent rainfall has caused its fair share of woes — and there may be more water works to come.
A line of strong thunderstorms will approach Chicago Thursday night that may bring gusty winds into the Region, said Meteorologist Lee Carlaw of the National Weather Service.
The storms may sweep through Northwest Indiana overnight into the morning, however, there's an equal chance the storms may stay north of Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, Carlaw said. At this time, chances of storms are up in the air — both literally and figuratively.
"With summer storms, they tend to develop out of clear skies," Carlaw said. "It's the nature of the beast."
There's another potential storm meteorologists are monitoring that may strike later Friday afternoon.
Overnight rains have prompted a flood warning to be issued by the National Weather Service for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties early Thursday. Flood warnings will remain in effect throughout this week, replacing previous flash flood warnings, officials said.
"Although rainfall has ended and most small streams should be cresting soon, flooding is expected to continue as water slowly drains downstream," NWS officials said in a news release Thursday. "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding."
Areas that may experience flooding include Merrillville, Schererville, Crown Point, Munster, Griffith, St. John, Cedar Lake, Lowell, DeMotte, Momence, Morocco, Thayer, Roselawn, Gifford, Enos, Pembroke, Fair Oaks and Dunns Bridge.
A river flood warning for the Little Calumet River at Hohman Avenue in Munster and Indiana 912 in Hammond is in affect until Friday afternoon.
By 5 p.m. Thursday, the water level was at 12.5 feet, which is 6 inches higher than the flood stage, also known as the water level when flooding occurs. Forecasters predicted the river will continue to rise to an estimated 13.5 feet by Friday morning, according to the NWS.
Another flood warning for Hart Ditch in Dyer is in affect until 2 a.m. Friday. At 5 p.m. Thursday, the water level was at 11.8 feet. The flood stage is 12 feet, and water levels are expected to rise to 12.1 feet by Thursday evening. Water levels are expected to quickly fall below 12 feet by the end of the night, according to the NWS.
In Dyer, the NWS reported that garages on Gettler Street were flooded and street storm sewers on 206th Street in the northern Northgate subdivision were at capacity.
The flood warning for the Kankakee River at Shelby and DeMotte was extended until late Sunday night. By 9:45 a.m. Thursday the water level was at 9.8 feet, which is nearly a foot above the flood stage of 9 feet. The river is expected to rise to almost 10.4 feet by Friday morning, however, water levels are expected to fall below flood stage by Sunday evening.
The NWS said at 10.5 feet, water will overflow into low-lying river banks along Bluegrass Road and in Wildwood Estates located east of Sumava Resorts in Newton County.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the town received reports of more than 5 inches of rain overnight, with the White Hawk Country Club and Birdland communities near West South Street being hit the worst.
"The majority of our issues are were yard and isolated street flooding," Uran said. "We did have some homes with water in their basement."
Uran said it's been cold and damp for the majority of the past 60 days. So far in June, 13 inches of rain accumulation has been recorded, he said. This far surpasses the average June rainfall of 4.49 inches, he said. In May, it rained 23 days out of the month, accumulating to 7.25 inches of rainfall, Uran said.
The storms also led to more than 1,800 customers without power as of early Thursday morning, affecting at least 37 cities in the Region, according to NIPSCO's website. As of 8:55 a.m., about 1,500 people were without power.
As of 7 p.m. Thursday, there were a total of 4,438 customers in 14 Northwest Indiana communities without power, according to NIPSCO's power outage website. Munster had by far the largest amount of outages with a reported 4,302 customers without power. NIPSCO Public Affairs Director Rick Calinski said all customers affected by the storm will have their power restored by Friday morning.
