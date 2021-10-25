 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Flooding closes IUN; rain, heaving winds predicted today
GARY — The Indiana University Northwest campus is closed for Monday due to flooding caused by the ongoing rainfall, a school spokesperson said.

"All classes will be held remotely and students should check Canvas for updates, " IUN Director of Marketing and Communications Marisa Villalobos said.

The flooding has impacted the property, but not buildings, she said.

"Staff employees who are able to work remotely, are expected to do so," Villalobos said. "Essential staff designated to work on campus during adverse weather are expected to report to work as usual."

Campus officials are monitoring the situation on campus and will decide its status on a day-by-day basis.

COVID-19 testing at the site is also cancelled for Monday.

Rain is expected to diminish by the afternoon, but winds will steadily increase throughout the morning topping out with gusts as high as 45-50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

"The strongest winds will likely occur between the early morning and early afternoon before decreasing substantially through the evening," the NWS predicts. "Resulting high waves will likely cause some lakeshore flooding along Illinois and Indiana shorelines."

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

No hazardous weather is predicted Tuesday through Sunday.

NIPSCO was reporting 1,119 power outages early Monday across northern Indiana with Valparaiso, Highland and Michigan City among the hardest hit in the Region.

Come back to nwi.com for more details on this developing story.

