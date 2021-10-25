UPDATE: Flooding closes IUN; some still without power after storms

A steady rain Sunday into Monday forced Indiana University Northwest to close its Gary campus because of flooding and left other parts of the Region soggy.

The flooding at IUN affected campus grounds, but did not cause any damage to buildings, said IUN Director of Marketing and Communications Marisa Villalobos.

The National Weather Service said rainfall totals from Sunday morning to Monday morning ranged from about 2 to 4 inches across much of Northwest Indiana.

In Lake County, totals ranged from 2.61 inches at one location in Schererville to 3.61 inches in St. John.

In Porter County, observers recorded 1.86 inches at one location in Chesterton and 3.24 inches in Valparaiso.

More than 700 customers across NIPSCO's northern Indiana service territory remained without power about 4:30 p.m. Monday, with scattered outages in Gary, Hammond, Highland, LaPorte, Munster and Valparaiso, according to the company's outage map.

That number was down from more than 1,100 earlier Monday. NIPSCO said Valparaiso, Highland and Michigan City were among the communities hardest-hit by the storm.

A lakeshore flood advisory for Lake and Porter counties remained in effect until 11 p.m. Monday.