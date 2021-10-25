UPDATE: Flooding closes IUN; some still without power after storms

A steady rain Sunday into Monday forced Indiana University Northwest to close its Gary campus because of flooding and left other parts of the Region soggy.
The flooding at IUN affected campus grounds, but did not cause any damage to buildings, said IUN Director of Marketing and Communications Marisa Villalobos.
The National Weather Service said rainfall totals from Sunday morning to Monday morning ranged from about 2 to 4 inches across much of Northwest Indiana.
In Lake County, totals ranged from 2.61 inches at one location in Schererville to 3.61 inches in St. John.
In Porter County, observers recorded 1.86 inches at one location in Chesterton and 3.24 inches in Valparaiso.
More than 700 customers across NIPSCO's northern Indiana service territory remained without power about 4:30 p.m. Monday, with scattered outages in Gary, Hammond, Highland, LaPorte, Munster and Valparaiso, according to the company's outage map.
That number was down from more than 1,100 earlier Monday. NIPSCO said Valparaiso, Highland and Michigan City were among the communities hardest-hit by the storm.
A lakeshore flood advisory for Lake and Porter counties remained in effect until 11 p.m. Monday.
The weather service warned large, battering waves of up to 14 feet should be expected and could cause shoreline erosion, flooding near the lakeshore and dangerous conditions at the lakefront.
The Little Calumet River at Hohman Avenue in Munster and Thorn Creek at Thornton were under a flood warning. Minor flooding already was occurring or was expected soon, the weather service said.
Elevated river levels were expected to persist throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service's northern Indiana office.
At IUN, Villalobos said campus officials were monitoring the situation and would decide on a day-by-day basis whether to reopen the campus. COVID-19 testing at the campus was canceled for Monday.
