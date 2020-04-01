UPDATE: Lake County COVID-19 cases jump 23%; Porter County reports 11 new cases

Data released Wednesday by the State Health Department was current as of noon Tuesday, officials said.

Porter County health officials are releasing more up-to-date data each morning than numbers reported by the state. Lake County health officials have opted not to release data separately from the state, in part to avoid confusion about any discrepancies.

Lake now has the second-highest number of cases with 180, though Hamilton County north of Indianapolis had 179 positive cases.

Marion County has now surpassed 1,000 cases. The 1,117 cases reported Wednesday represented an increase of 15% from Tuesday's 964 cases.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An additional 409 Hoosiers were diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing by the State Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories, officials said. That brought the total number of positive cases in Indiana to 2,565.

A total of 14,375 Hoosiers have been tested for coronavirus, up from 13,373 on Tuesday, officials said.

Local, state and federal officials warned this week that the number of cases is expected to continue to increase in the coming days and weeks.