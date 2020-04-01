UPDATE: Lake County COVID-19 cases jump 25%; Porter County reports 11 new cases

COVID-19 has now claimed six lives in Lake County and one in Jasper County, according to data released Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Lake was among several counties to report another jump in new positive cases, rising about 25% from 146 reported Tuesday to 180 on Wednesday.
In Porter County, the number of positive cases as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday rose to 35, up from 24 about the same time a day earlier, according to the county Health Department.
Positive cases in LaPorte County increased from eight to 11, data showed.
The new death in Lake County — reported Wednesday by the Indiana State Health Department — likely was Darlene Spencer, wife of local pastor Jeff Spencer.
Jeff Spencer, pastor at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hobart, announced his wife's death Tuesday on Facebook, saying her fight was over and recalling how much she enjoyed helping others.
No new deaths were reported Wednesday in Porter, LaPorte, Newton or Jasper counties. Jasper County previously reported one death.
Statewide, there were 16 new deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of Hoosiers who have died to 65.
Data released Wednesday by the State Health Department was current as of noon Tuesday, officials said.
Porter County health officials are releasing more up-to-date data each morning than numbers reported by the state. Lake County health officials have opted not to release data separately from the state, in part to avoid confusion about any discrepancies.
Lake now has the second-highest number of cases with 180, though Hamilton County north of Indianapolis had 179 positive cases.
Marion County has now surpassed 1,000 cases. The 1,117 cases reported Wednesday represented an increase of 15% from Tuesday's 964 cases.
An additional 409 Hoosiers were diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing by the State Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories, officials said. That brought the total number of positive cases in Indiana to 2,565.
A total of 14,375 Hoosiers have been tested for coronavirus, up from 13,373 on Tuesday, officials said.
Local, state and federal officials warned this week that the number of cases is expected to continue to increase in the coming days and weeks.
Dr. Chandana Vavilala, Lake County's top health officer, urged residents to follow stay-at-home orders, practice social distancing measures while at work or in public, and self-isolate and call a doctor if they experience any symptoms such as a dry cough, fever or shortness of breath. Other symptoms may include loose stools, upset stomach, and loss of taste or smell, she said.
The coronavirus pandemic has infected about 190,000 people in the United States and killed about 4,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
On Tuesday, the White House projected there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S., even if current social-distancing guidelines are maintained.
Porter County officials said
some patients who have tested positive are receiving treatment in a health care facility, while the rest are self-isolating at home.
Staff at the Lake and Porter County health departments are investigating each positive case by gathering information about where the patient was when symptoms started, who the patient has been in contact with, and -- if possible -- notifying those people of possible exposure, officials said.
Further details about individual cases was not released, because of privacy laws.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
