The number of NIPSCO customers left without power Friday morning climbed to more than 5,000 as thunderstorms continue to move through the Region ahead of a hot and steamy day.

Gary is the hardest hit with 2,751 reported outages by early morning, followed by Beverly Shores at 588, according to NIPSCO's online outage site.

Kouts reported 404 outages, with 348 in Chesterton, 274 in Griffith, 228 in Valparaiso, 185 in Hammond, 178 in Hobart and 134 in Michigan City.

The storms are expected to continue through 10 a.m. and then return, with some severe, after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

"Some may produce large hail and damaging winds late this afternoon into this evening," the NWS said. "In addition, some of the storms will produce torrential rainfall which could lead to localized flash flooding."

The storms are doing little to immediately cool temperatures across the Region that are expected to reach 94 Friday with a heat index as high as 105, the NWS is reporting.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," advises the NWS. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening."

"Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location," the NWS said. "Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911."

A break in the extreme heat is expected this weekend and into next week.

An air quality alert involving elevated ozone levels is in effect until midnight.