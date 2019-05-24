Crews were working to restore power to NIPSCO customers in Crown Point following an early morning lightning storm.
Crews restored power to customers in Valparaiso before 8 a.m.
The cause of the outages has not yet been determined, NIPSCO spokeswoman Dana Berkes said.
In Crown Point, about 220 customers were affected by an outage that began about 6:15 a.m.
Crews were on site, but a cause and estimated restoration time had not yet been determined, Berkes said.
Nearly 1,300 customers lost power about 6:20 a.m. Friday in Valparaiso, the company's online outage map showed.
A lineman arrived and found insulation needed to be replaced, Berkes said.
No information was available yet on the cause of the outage.
Southeast of the Region, fewer than 2,500 NIPSCO customers remained without power after storms early Thursday. The outages affected residents along a line from Morocco to Warsaw to Angola.