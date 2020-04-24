UPDATE: Number of positive COVID-19 cases climbs in Lake County; 2 additional deaths reported

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday in Lake County, bringing the total number of lives lost to the disease in Northwest Indiana to 80.
A total of 741 Hoosiers' deaths have been linked to the virus, including 63 in Lake County, six in Porter County, five in LaPorte County, five in Newton County and one in Jasper County, according to state and county data.
The number of confirmed cases statewide increased about 5% during the 24-hour reporting period, rising to a total of 13,680 on Friday.
The 656 additional positive cases statewide reported Friday marked the highest day-over-day increase this week, data showed.
The newly reported deaths occurred between April 2 and 23, state officials said.
The newly reported positive cases were from tests performed between April 17 and 23. All data was provisional and included only those cases reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.
A total of 1,445 confirmed cases were reported in Lake County, an increase of 98 cases — or more than 7% — from Thursday's total.
Lake County totals included 314 positive cases and 11 deaths in Gary and 80 confirmed cases in East Chicago, according to data released by each city's health department.
The Porter County Health Department reported eight new confirmed cases, for a total of 217.
Fifteen people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday, and 87 had recovered, the county said. Porter County has been releasing data independently of the state.
One new positive case was reported in LaPorte County, for a total of 149.
Jasper County reported seven additional positive cases, for a total of 34.
Newton County's total of 40 positive cases remained unchanged during the 24-hour reporting period.
The state health department planned to add 79 presumptive COVID-19 deaths to its website Friday night, Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said during Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's daily news briefing.
Presumptive deaths have been clinically diagnosed in cases where no COVID-19 test was documented, she said. Clinical diagnoses can be made using X-rays or CT scans of a patient's chest and may involve ruling out other types of infections as the cause of a person's illness.
The addition of presumptive deaths to the state total will give health officials a better picture of the virus' toll in Indiana, Box said.
The number of Hoosiers tested for COVID-19 rose about 5% to 75,553. The total included 6,797 in Lake County, 1,436 in Porter County, 1,006 in LaPorte County, 350 in Jasper County and 115 in Newton County.
The Gary Health Department will start offering COVID-19 testing by appointment for residents with a doctor's order. The testing will begin Wednesday, and will continue from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays.
