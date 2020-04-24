UPDATE: Number of positive COVID-19 cases climbs in Lake County; 2 additional deaths reported

The Porter County Health Department reported eight new confirmed cases, for a total of 217.

Fifteen people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday, and 87 had recovered, the county said. Porter County has been releasing data independently of the state.

One new positive case was reported in LaPorte County, for a total of 149.

Jasper County reported seven additional positive cases, for a total of 34.

Newton County's total of 40 positive cases remained unchanged during the 24-hour reporting period.

The state health department planned to add 79 presumptive COVID-19 deaths to its website Friday night, Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said during Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's daily news briefing.

Presumptive deaths have been clinically diagnosed in cases where no COVID-19 test was documented, she said. Clinical diagnoses can be made using X-rays or CT scans of a patient's chest and may involve ruling out other types of infections as the cause of a person's illness.

The addition of presumptive deaths to the state total will give health officials a better picture of the virus' toll in Indiana, Box said.