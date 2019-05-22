FAIR OAKS — One southbound lane of Interstate 65 near Fair Oaks Farms in Jasper County has reopened as crews continue a cleanup from an overturned semi-trailer truck that spilled its load, according to Indiana State Police.
The spill occurred south of Ind. 14 and the left lane of southbound I-65 in that area has reopened, police said.
"Traffic will be slow, so leave extra time or avoid the area," according to police.
The overturned truck spread scrap steel across the roadway about 9:15 a.m., police said. The truck driver suffered minor injuries, police said.
Traffic is being rerouted around the crash scene.
The crash comes two weeks after a truck fire a little further north shut down the southbound lanes of I-65. The heat from the fire melted part of the highway that had to be patched until further repairs could be carried out, police said.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.