A possible Region tornado is being investigated from today's storms, the National Weather Service said.
A funnel cloud was reported in Lowell, as well as downed power lines, property damage, several fallen 30 to 40-foot-tall trees and residential property damage in the town, said meteorologist Stephen Rodriguez, of the National Weather Center Romeoville office.
“There's a possibility of a tornado that we are coordinating with the Lake County Emergency Management team in determining whether it was wind damage or tornado damage,” Rodriguez said.
Angela Bursac, of Lowell, said she watched her fencing get ripped with incredible force from her yard. She grabbed her young children and put them in the bathroom in case a tornado was coming through.
“I've never been in anything like this,” she said. “It hailed, and then it was sunny, and I heard this huge 'kaboom' and saw my fence flying across the street. It all happened so fast.”
Bursac said utility damage forced her to turn off her gas power. She said no one was hurt.
“The whole fence was shredded,” Bursac said. “Our roofing on the garage was torn up and we have a skylight now. Our house's siding and insulation was also torn out.”
Rodriguez said the National Weather Service might send crews to areas of high damage in the morning to assess the cause of the damage.
No injuries from the storm were reported in Northwest Indiana, Rodriguez said.
Hail in parts of Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties were also reported.
Mark Lindemer, of Valparaiso, a volunteer for the National Weather Service, drove to an area about four miles north of Kouts and saw hail, heavy winds, heavy rain and hail the size of a dime. He said he didn't see a tornado or a funnel cloud.
The storms are over for Lake and Porter counties; however, some tumultuous weather is still hovering over LaPorte County.
As strong winds continue, the possibility of more rain, hail and the possibility of a tornado still lingers into the late evening hours, Meteorologist Chris Roller, of the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office, said. Hail as large as 1.25 inches was reported.
A storm system that stretches from Kosciusko County in Indiana to southern Michigan will likely stay in the area until around 10 p.m., he said.
“A tornado isn't likely, but there's still a small chance into the night,” Roller said.
Thunderstorm warnings for parts of Lake, Porter, Newton, LaPorte and Jasper counties have expired.
The storms were expected to give way to a cold front, forecasters said.
Behind the cold front, strong southwest winds with gusts of up to 55 mph are expected through sunset.
A tornado watch was in effect until 5 p.m. Thursday for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties.
A wind advisory is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties and noon to 7 p.m. in LaPorte County.
A wind advisory means sustained winds of 30 mph or gusts of 45 mph are expected.
Driving could become difficult, especially for higher-profile vehicles, forecasters said. Winds could damage trees, and objects left unsecured outdoors will be blown around.
The storms and high winds have also caused utility problems from downed lines and blowing branches.
As of 6 p.m., the NIPSCO power outage map said there were 3,052 customers without power. A NIPSCO spokeswoman said the outages should be resolved by 6:45 p.m. The largest outages were in East Chicago, Wheatfield, Griffith and Lowell.