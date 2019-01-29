Break out the long johns and brace yourselves for a cold couple of days.
All-time record-breaking temperatures are expected late Tuesday into early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Air temperatures from zero to 20 degrees below, with wind chills of 20 to 55 degrees below, are possible late Tuesday into early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Air temperatures in Northwest Indiana on Wednesday morning could start out around minus 19 to 21 degrees and rise only to minus 9 to 12 degrees, breaking the record "high" in Chicago of minus 11. Wind chills during the day Wednesday could range from 40 to 55 degrees below.
In those conditions, frostbite on exposed skin can occur in as little as five minutes. Anyone heading out should wear layers, hats, facecovers, gloves and waterproof boots. Bring pets inside, and know the signs of hypothermia and frostbite, forecasters said.
Snow could still present a problem, especially in rural areas where blowing and drifting Tuesday night could significantly reduce visibility. It's possible ground blizzard conditions could develop in open, rural areas, the weather service said.
Forecasters warned the wind chill Tuesday night into Thursday morning would be "potentially life-threatening." Morning air temperatures in Northwest Indiana could be record-breaking.
A wind chill warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to noon Thursday for Northwest Indiana.
Officials warned residents to avoid going outdoors, if possible.
Map: Local Warming Centers
Communities in the Region may be offering warming centers due to the frigid temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours. Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.
Residents should take precautions ahead of the cold, by clearing snow away from gas meters and exhaust or fresh air vents for appliances, officials said. Cars should be filled with gas and tire pressures checked, because cold air can impact pressure levels.
State police in Illinois and Indiana planned to add extra patrols because of the cold.
"This is extreme cold, which makes it imperative that people call for help if they find themselves in a situation where their car might not be working or in an accident," said Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner, whose district covers the Indiana Toll Road. "It can get deadly quick with the cold weather being forecasted."
If you spot a stalled vehicle with someone inside, call 911, police said.
The weather service issued a flood warning for the Kankakee River at Shelby in Lake and Newton counties, warning ice jams can cause rapid fluctuations in water levels. Residents in low-lying areas should remain alert for possible flooding.
Many schools and offices closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in preparation for the cold. Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor issued a travel advisory from 1 a.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday, calling on residents to avoid all nonessential travel because of the frigid conditions.
NIPSCO said its system was operating normally. In the event of service-related issues, customers should call 800-464-7726.
Residents who find themselves in potentially life-threatening emergencies should call 911, Lake County 911 said. Nonemergency callers should dial 219-660-0000 in Lake County or 219-322-5000 in Cedar Lake and Schererville.
For information on travel conditions in Indiana, call 800-261-7623.
Warming shelter availability varies by community. Call city or town halls for more information.