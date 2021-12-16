UPDATE: Region escapes significant damage, outages in wake of heavy winds

Less than 500 NIPSCO customers across the Region were without power early Thursday morning and there were no reports of significant damage across the area following a night of heavy winds, officials say.
The largest concentrations of outages occurred in Gary (138), LaPorte (104), Merrillville (74) and Michigan City (42), according to NIPSCO's online outage site.
"Gusts upwards of 40-50 mph are expected through the first half of the morning subsiding gradually through the rest of today," according to the National Weather Service.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner said there have been no reports locally of significant damage.
"One factor that likely helped the entire area see less damage than usual with a wind event of this magnitude is the time of the year," he said.
"Since most trees have dropped their leaves, their branches have fewer surfaces to increase drag," Holiner said. "Wind can more easily blow through and around a tree without leaves. Trees and tree branches are more likely to be brought down by strong winds when they are fully leaved in the summer."
Michigan City was the site of the strongest wind gust recorded in the Region at 64 mph, he said. The strongest gust recorded in Lake County was 61 mph in Munster and Valparaiso had the strongest in Porter County at 59 mph.
"Trees and power lines were reported down in various locations across Chicago's northern and western suburbs where winds were stronger," Holiner said. "Sugar Grove, Illinois recorded a gust of 69 mph and a Chicago water crib recorded a hurricane force wind gust of 74 mph."
High winds are blamed for causing a semi-truck to veer left shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday on the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 at 27th Street in Chicago, strike a concrete barrier, roll over the barrier and land on Wentworth Avenue below, Illinois State Police said.
Two people were transported to a local hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Holiner predicted winds will continue to gust near 40 mph through the early afternoon, but will drop significantly after sunset.
"Much lighter winds will return to the Region Friday," he said.
