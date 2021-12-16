UPDATE: Region escapes significant damage, outages in wake of heavy winds

Less than 500 NIPSCO customers across the Region were without power early Thursday morning and there were no reports of significant damage across the area following a night of heavy winds, officials say.

The largest concentrations of outages occurred in Gary (138), LaPorte (104), Merrillville (74) and Michigan City (42), according to NIPSCO's online outage site.

"Gusts upwards of 40-50 mph are expected through the first half of the morning subsiding gradually through the rest of today," according to the National Weather Service.

Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner said there have been no reports locally of significant damage.

"One factor that likely helped the entire area see less damage than usual with a wind event of this magnitude is the time of the year," he said.

"Since most trees have dropped their leaves, their branches have fewer surfaces to increase drag," Holiner said. "Wind can more easily blow through and around a tree without leaves. Trees and tree branches are more likely to be brought down by strong winds when they are fully leaved in the summer."