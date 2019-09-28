CROWN POINT — Storms raked the Region late Friday, flooding half a dozen homes in Crown Point's Edgewater subdivision, leaving streets throughout the Region impassable and keeping emergency crews busy.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said he and his staff spent much of Friday night and Saturday responding to calls and texts and meeting with residents.
Residents at five or six homes in the 11100 block of Louisiana Street in the city's Edgewater subdivision said they attempted to save what property they could as their basements filled with 3 to 4 feet of water.
Traci Rigsby and her husband, Patrick, watched helplessly as the water rose to waist-deep in their basement and surrounded their home.
"There was nothing we could do," she said. "The pumps kept running, but the water was coming in so fast."
Uran said Crown Point has worked to improve drainage across the city, but the rain was overwhelming.
"The weather and the water caused damage to the whole Region," he said.
Friday's storms dropped 4 ½ to 7 ½ inches of rain across Northwest Indiana, and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Lake County from Saturday night through Sunday morning.
Forecasters warned the Interstate 80 corridor was most susceptible to flash flooding Saturday night, because the area was hit with 2 to 7 inches of rain Friday.
Officials also continued to closely watch local rivers Saturday, particularly the Little Calumet in Lake County. Leaders of potentially affected communities, including Hammond, Highland, Munster, Gary, Hobart and Lake Station, were notified of the flooding potential.
Flood warnings were issued for the Little Calumet River, from Cline Avenue in Hammond to the confluence with Thorn Creek in South Holland, and Hart Ditch at Dyer, according to the National Weather Service.
Residents assess damage
Traci Rigsby said Uran told her the city already has spent a lot of money on stormwater system improvements.
"I'll take anything," she said. "I don't want this to happen again. It was a very long, long night."
The flooding was devastating, she said. She and her husband, who stood in his driveway wearing a pair of wader boots, had their home built before moving there in spring 2016.
"I love this house," she said. "We put everything into this house."
Orlando Jernigan talked with neighbors, Crown Point Public Works Department employees and City Councilman Chad Jeffries as water ran down his driveway from hoses provided to him by the city to pump out his basement. Inside his home, furniture still floated in several feet of floodwater.
Jernigan estimated his damage cost about $30,000.
Jernigan said he appreciated the help he had received from neighbors and the city.
"You just gotta take the bull by the horns," Jernigan said. "We're all helping each other. Community is everything."
Several residents on the block said they expected they would have to replace their furnaces, air conditioning units, hot water heaters and more.
Traci and Patrick Rigsby said they lost not only their own furniture in their basement, but also furniture she was storing for her brother.
Stormwater flows into a pond in Edgewater from a subdivision to the southwest and farm fields to the south. The water then drains to the north into a retention pond off East 109th Avenue and a ramp from Interstate 65.
The water simply wasn't draining out of the pond fast enough Friday and began flowing between two homes into Louisiana Street.
While this was the first time Jernigan's and the Rigsbys' homes have flooded, neighbor Melissa Gasior said her home has flooded two times in the past 10 months.
"I told (my husband) I want to move," she said. "I don't want to feel anxious every time it rains."
Floodwaters had receded significantly by Saturday afternoon, but several residents said they remained on edge with more rain in the forecast for later in the day.
"At this point, we're expecting to flood again," Gasior said.
Ciciora said Crown Point saw three downed trees because of the storm, which dropped 4 to 8 inches, he said. A sidewalk was washed out on 111th Street in Edgewater, but it was not because of a failure of any kind, he said.
There were two 48-inch culverts there, "which is huge," but they were unable to handle the amount of rain, he said.
The city has spent the last several years separating its stormwater and sanitary systems, and no problems were reported at the city's wastewater facility, he said.
"We stayed on it," Ciciora said. "It was just an overwhelming amount of water."
Power outages, stranded cars
More than 34,000 NIPSCO customers across the northern Indiana service area lost power during Friday's storms. The company said service had been restored to about 95% of homes as of Saturday afternoon.
Customers in Lake and Porter counties were most affected, NIPSCO said. Damage included broken poles, downed trees and problems due to lightning strikes.
Emergency crews rescued a number of stranded motorists from Region roads, after they became stuck while attempting to cross flooded roads.
Crown Point Fire Rescue crews responded to 45 calls for service between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the department said in a Facebook post.
Several of those calls were for stranded motorists, said Terry Ciciora, director of public works and a volunteer member of the department.
Motorists who come upon flooded roads should turn around and never attempt to continue on, officials warned.
Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor said the city received some reports of basement flooding, but the city's sanitary and stormwater systems held up fairly well. The city saw about 4 inches of rain at the main lift station, he said.
Lake George was high, and flooding affected a construction site on Third Street, he said.
In Crown Point, nearly every subdivision experienced some flooding, Ciciora said.
Government assistance
Residents in Edgewater said Uran told them he planned to look into possible government assistance.
Uran said he had been in contact with Lake County Commissioner Christian Jorgensen and other mayors, including Snedecor and Hammond's Thomas McDermott.
Jorgensen said he contacted Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and was awaiting a response.
"The governor has always been responsive and extremely helpful," he said.
To receive assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Lake County must seek an emergency declaration from the governor. Holcomb would then send a letter to President Donald Trump seeking individual assistance for the county.
Holcomb last sought federal aid for Lake County in 2018, after flooding damaged homes in Lake Station and along the Kankakee River.