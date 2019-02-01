Try 1 month for 99¢

Indiana State Police were responding early Friday to dozens of slide-offs, spin-outs and other crashes on Interstates 80/94 and 65 after a night of snow.

Three semitrailers jack-knifed about 3:30 a.m. on eastbound I-80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard. Lanes were reopened about 7:45 a.m., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation and Indiana State Police.

Crashes on eastbound I-80/94 near Cline Avenue, westbound I-80/94 west of Burr Street and westbound I-94, between the exits for U.S. 421 and U.S. 20/35, were among many incidents to which police were responding to about 7:45 a.m.

Drivers should expect backups on the interstates and seek alternative routes, Sgt. Ann Wojas, spokeswoman for state police Lowell post, tweeted.

Traffic also was moving slowly on many state highways across Northwest Indiana, including U.S. 30, where motorists were experiencing significant back-ups both eastbound and westbound in Merrillville and Schererville.

The South Shore Line suspended service for a third day Friday, because Metra needed more time to address damage caused by a CN freight train derailment and adverse effects from the weather, officials said.

The South Shore commuter rail line hoped to resume service Saturday between Millennium Station in Chicago and Carroll Avenue in Michigan City, but was not yet certain that could happen. Train tests were planned for Friday.

Some schools and offices delayed opening or closed Friday because of the weather.

Porter County government warned residents a travel advisory remained in effect. Up to 2 inches of snow fell on roads in unincorporated areas of the county Thursday night into Friday, and conditions were slick.

A full crew of snowplows was dispatched at 4 a.m., but with temperatures still in the single digits salt may have reduced effectiveness until the sun rises and warms road surfaces.

Porter County was under a travel advisory, the lowest level of travel warning. Lake, Newton, Jasper and LaPorte counties remained under a travel watch, which means only essential travel — such as to and from work or in emergency situations — is recommended.

Temperatures Friday morning ranged from zero to 5 degrees, with wind chills of zero to 16 below, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures were expected to rise to about 20 degrees by Friday afternoon and then continue to rise overnight into Saturday.

