UPDATE: Snow appears over for now across northern Region; caution urged on roadways

The threat for more heavy snowfall has been cancelled for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties and will end Thursday evening for Newton and Jasper counties as well, according to Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist in the Midwest for Lee Enterprises.

"For the rest of the afternoon, snow will mainly be focused over Newton and Jasper counties with only occasional light snow for Lake, Porter, LaPorte counties," he said.

"That said, the snow chance isn't completely going away," according to Holiner. "With some leftover lake-effect snow and another cold front pushing in Friday evening, (I) have to keep the chance for isolated snow showers in the forecast through early Saturday morning."

"Snow totals will mainly be less than an inch except in southern Newton and Jasper counties and eastern LaPorte County where an additional two inches of snow could fall," he said.

With the Region still digging its way out of the heavy snowfall Wednesday, officials warned Thursday morning that roads remained tricky.

"The drive in to the post this morning was an adventure," Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield wrote in an early morning social media post.

"Secondary roads are snow covered and in some cases impassable," he said. "Several county roads have not seen a plow, to include subdivisions. You may not make it out of your driveway and you may get stuck on a side road."

"You may want to delay your travel until plows get a chance to clear all the roads," Fifield said.

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department reported that north winds increased early Thursday, specifically south of U.S. 6, which has resulted in drifting and blowing snow on east-west roadways.

During a one-hour period, deputies had assisted nearly a dozen stuck motorists along county roads 800 South, 900 South and 1000 South in the area of County Road 900 West, police said.

"Plan ahead and leave early only if you must travel today," the department said.

The Porter County Highway Department also reported challenges clearing east-west roadways in open rural areas due to drifting caused by the wind.

"Many roads remain snow covered and slick, so the highway department continues to urge the public to stay off the roads if at all possible," the county announced. "Reduced traffic on the roads will also enable them to get roads cleared faster."

A travel watch remains in place for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

"During a 'watch' local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations," IDHS said.

Newton and Jasper has been elevated to a warning, which is the highest level of travel advisory, the state says. Motorists there are directed to refrain from all travel.

Highways across the Region are reportedly in better shape, but the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District warns that there is still plenty of snowy areas.

"So you will need to leave early and take it slow out there," INDOT said. "Be extra cautious entering/exiting ramps and turn lanes, and assume that there may be icy/slick spots on the roadways that you may not be able to see."

INDOT said its plow truck drivers have been working around the clock and will continue today clearing roadways.

"Interstate highways have been cleared, but snow remains on the shoulders and ramps so decreasing speeds is highly recommended," Fifield said. "Roads may look wet but that could also be ice."

State police responded Wednesday to 84 crashes (12 injury, 72 property damage), 90 slide-offs, 163 assists to motorists and one impaired driver allegedly striking a trooper's vehicle, Fifield said. Dispatchers also fielded thousands of phone calls.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.