UPDATE: Snow slamming LaPorte County; motorists warned of dangerous roads

Michigan City Area Schools and Purdue University Northwest Westville campus are closed Thursday due to the snow and/or frigid temperatures that moved into the area overnight.
By early morning, snowfall was light in northern Porter County, but reportedly heavier in Michigan City with slippery road conditions.
Michigan City-area resident Julina Adams, who posted a photo of a snow-covered section of Wozniak Road just south of County Road 400, said road conditions are poor east of U.S. 421.
"County roads have snow on them up past my bumper and the road is totally invisible," she said.
More than 5 inches of snow had fallen in sections of LaPorte County by mid-morning, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District.
"If you live or work in that area, be prepared for hazardous travel conditions," INDOT said.
The lake effect snow band is positioned over eastern Porter County and western LaPorte County, according to INDOT.
"Expect low visibility and rapidly changing conditions in those areas," highway officials said.
The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office reports the heaviest snowfall in the northern half of the county, specifically between Range Road and County Line Road with greatly diminishing visibility.
The department urges motorists who must drive in the area to completely clear off their vehicle windows, buckle up, leave early, slow down, don't follow other vehicles closely, be patient and give plenty of room to snow plows.
Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist in the Midwest for Lee Enterprises, said as is usually the case when it come to lake-effect snow, conditions will vary widely across the area.
"The heaviest and most widespread snow is expected Thursday morning," he said. "By Thursday evening, the heaviest snow will be over with, but light to moderate snow will continue in spots through the early morning hours Friday."
"During this time, significantly more snow will be falling across LaPorte and Porter County than Lake, Newton, and Jasper counties," Holiner said. "This will result in a wide range of snow totals across the Region."
The National Weather Service said cold weather will prevail Thursday morning and continue into the night.
The Porter County Highway Department reported early Thursday only a light dusting of snow on roads throughout the unincorporated areas.
"The drivers will be checking main roads and thoroughfares for any slick areas and salt as may be necessary," the department said.
Purdue Westville and Michigan City schools are hosting virtual classes Thursday.
Come back to nwi.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.