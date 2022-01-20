UPDATE: Snow slamming LaPorte County; motorists warned of dangerous roads

The department urges motorists who must drive in the area to completely clear off their vehicle windows, buckle up, leave early, slow down, don't follow other vehicles closely, be patient and give plenty of room to snow plows.

Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist in the Midwest for Lee Enterprises, said as is usually the case when it come to lake-effect snow, conditions will vary widely across the area.

"The heaviest and most widespread snow is expected Thursday morning," he said. "By Thursday evening, the heaviest snow will be over with, but light to moderate snow will continue in spots through the early morning hours Friday."

"During this time, significantly more snow will be falling across LaPorte and Porter County than Lake, Newton, and Jasper counties," Holiner said. "This will result in a wide range of snow totals across the Region."

The National Weather Service said cold weather will prevail Thursday morning and continue into the night.

The Porter County Highway Department reported early Thursday only a light dusting of snow on roads throughout the unincorporated areas.