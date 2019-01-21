Last weekend's snowstorm didn't quite measure up to forecasts, but it proved deadly Saturday after an 82-year-old man collapsed after shoveling snow, officials said.
The man was was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest Saturday afternoon and rushed to Porter Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes said.
The storm didn't lead to mass gridlock on Region roads, but a storm system Tuesday and an arctic air mass later this week could deliver another a one-two punch of wintry weather, according to the National Weather Service.
Snowfall totals in many areas fell short of a predicted 3 to 7 inches by Saturday morning followed by several inches of lake-effect snow Saturday and Sunday.
Weather watchers recorded as much as 5.8 inches of new snow in Crown Point as of Sunday morning, 4.7 inches in Munster, 4.3 inches in Valparaiso, 4.2 in DeMotte, 3 in Chesterton, 3 in Lakes of the Four Seasons, 2.9 in Lowell and Hebron, and 2 in Lake Village. The highest accumulations were recorded north of Chicago.
Forecasters with the weather service had been predicting an additional 3 to 6 inches of lake-effect snow Sunday.
Sunday snowfall totals ranged from 6.5 inches in East Chicago, 6 inches at the Gary/Chicago International Airport, 5 inches in Hammond, 3 inches at another Gary location, 2.6 inches in Crown Point and Hebron, 2 inches in DeMotte, 1 inch in Valparaiso and 0.3 inches in St. John, the weather service said.
The challenge Monday morning for those heading out was temperatures in the single digits. Wind chill values as low as 15 below zero were expected to continue through mid-morning, according to the National Weather Service.
UPDATED: Map: Local Warming Centers
Communities in the Region may be offering warming centers due to the frigid temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours. Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.
Roads were slippery in spots, but traffic was moving along at normal speeds in most areas.
Temperatures were expected to rise into the teens Monday, followed by a wintry mix beginning Tuesday afternoon.
Air temperatures around freezing Tuesday could create a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, particularly during the evening commute, the weather service said.
Up to 0.1 inch of ice is likely to accumulate across much of Lake, Porter and Newton counties, especially leading up to the evening commute. Greater ice accumulation is expected north of Chicago.
Commuters should prepare for slippery conditions and allow extra time for travel, expect sharp visibility changes, leave plenty of room between vehicles and slow down, forecasters said.
An arctic air mass was expected to arrive Thursday, bringing unseasonably cold conditions that could last through next weekend, the weather service said.