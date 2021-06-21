UPDATE: Storm rips through trailer park; thousands still without power

At the peak of outages, Kankakee Valley REMC had 2,200 members without power because of downed trees and power lines, broken poles and transmission interruptions to the substations. The cooperative had 25 broken utility poles in its system Monday morning, Steeb said.

In Merrillville, a power outage caused traffic backups westbound at U.S. 30 and Randolph Street due to the traffic lights being out.

More than 10,000 customers were without power in Portage, where the storms downed tree limbs and damaged homes.

David Sisak, of Portage, said he heard a big boom just before midnight Sunday and looked out of his home along Airport Road to see a section of his rear fence damaged.

He then discovered siding torn from his home, the lower section of the garage door pulled away and other damage to his house.

"We thought we got struck by lightning," Sisak said, while out surveying the damage Monday morning.

There was no damage inside the home, and he, his wife and six children were unharmed.

"The kids slept right through it," he said.

While a neighboring home appeared to have limited damage, Sisak's home was singled out by the storm.