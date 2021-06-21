UPDATE: Storm rips through trailer park; thousands still without power

Kimberly Weigand said she was visiting a neighbor at the Forest Oaks Mobile Home Park in Liberty Township when shortly before 1 a.m. Monday they heard high winds and a crash.
They stepped outside and discovered a portion of a tree had crashed down, knocking out the rear windows and causing other damage to her two vehicles.
"It’s horrible," she said while out later Monday morning surveying the damage.
"I don't know where my plate is," she said, pointing out the license plate was torn from one vehicle.
Elsewhere in the mobile home park at large tree was uprooted near the community pool and a section of a tree laid on top of a home.
Storms rip through Region
Strong storms ripped through the Region overnight, damaging homes, downing tree limbs and leaving about 40,000 NIPSCO customers across northern Indiana without power as of 7 a.m. Monday.
Affected communities in Northwest Indiana included Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Crown Point, Dyer, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Hobart, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Munster, Portage, St. John, Schererville, Valparaiso and Westville.
About 66 Kankakee Valley REMC members in Porter County's Jackson Township and Starke County also were without power Monday morning, spokeswoman Amanda Steeb said.
At the peak of outages, Kankakee Valley REMC had 2,200 members without power because of downed trees and power lines, broken poles and transmission interruptions to the substations. The cooperative had 25 broken utility poles in its system Monday morning, Steeb said.
In Merrillville, a power outage caused traffic backups westbound at U.S. 30 and Randolph Street due to the traffic lights being out.
More than 10,000 customers were without power in Portage, where the storms downed tree limbs and damaged homes.
David Sisak, of Portage, said he heard a big boom just before midnight Sunday and looked out of his home along Airport Road to see a section of his rear fence damaged.
He then discovered siding torn from his home, the lower section of the garage door pulled away and other damage to his house.
"We thought we got struck by lightning," Sisak said, while out surveying the damage Monday morning.
There was no damage inside the home, and he, his wife and six children were unharmed.
"The kids slept right through it," he said.
While a neighboring home appeared to have limited damage, Sisak's home was singled out by the storm.
"This is terrible," he said.
Sisak was waiting in word from his insurance company Monday.
Kankakee Valley REMC estimated all members' power would be restored by day's end.
NIPSCO said no estimate could be determined on when power would be restored.
The first step in the restoration process is damage assessment, which requires crews to find the sources of outages.
After a damage assessment is completed, crews begin by repairing large transmission and distribution lines and critical customers such as hospitals and emergency response operations.
"Repairs to other lines that serve smaller groups of customers can’t be made until the larger lines feeding electricity to those areas are repaired," NIPSCO said.
Residents should avoid any downed power lines, poles or other hazardous situations. Every downed wire should be treated as if it were live.
Residents also should avoid any trees that might be leaning against a power line.
NIPSCO customers experiencing an outage should text "out" to 444111 to report an outage or visit nipsco.com/outages.