Scattered severe thunderstorms and strong winds — including a possibility of tornadoes — are expected Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued through 2:30 p.m. parts of Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties.
The storms are expected to pass from east to west between 1 and 4 p.m. and a cold front arrives, forecasters said.
Storms ahead of the cold front could produce hail and damaging winds. Behind the cold front, strong southwest winds with gusts of up to 55 mph were expected through sunset.
A tornado watch is in effect until 5 p.m. Thursday for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties.
A wind advisory is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties and noon to 7 p.m. in LaPorte County.
A wind advisory means sustained winds of 30 mph or gusts of 45 mph are expected.
Driving could become difficult, especially for higher-profile vehicles, forecasters said. Winds could damage trees, and objects left unsecured outdoors will be blown around.