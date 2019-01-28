Snow was flying and travel was slow-going early Monday as a winter storm dropped several inches of snow as it blew through the Region.
Indiana State Police responded to multiple crashes on Interstates 80/94 and 65, including two jack-knifed semis about 10 a.m. on northbound I-65 just south of the U.S. 231 exit in Crown Point.
Indiana State Police for the Toll Road reported hazardous road conditions. Traffic on nearly every Region road was moving at a slower-than-normal pace.
Heavy snow was winding down, but occasional snow and possible freezing drizzle was expected the rest of Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Blowing and drifting snow could become a problem in the afternoon, especially in open areas.
Many schools and offices delayed classes or closed because of the weather.
One exception was Lake County government and courts, which remained open, Commissioner Mike Repay said.
Porter County government and courts initially were on a delayed start, but were later closed for the day. LaPorte County government closed Monday and also will be closed Wednesday because of an anticipated cold snap.
More than 30 trucks from the Lake County Highway Department began clearing snow from roads about 3 a.m. The trucks had opened at least two lanes on every county highway by mid-morning, though blowing and drifting snow was causing some problems, department Director Jan Smoldan said.
The department anticipated the snow to continue until 1 p.m. and was preparing for bitterly cold conditions expected Tuesday. Lake County highways were expected to remain open during the cold snap.
Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and LaPorte counties were under a travel advisory, which means routine travel may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation and drivers should use caution, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
Highland police warned town residents a parking ban was in effect. The ban means all vehicles must be removed from roads until they are plowed curb to curb.
The Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest District said its snowplows were out in full force, but drivers should plan for hazardous conditions.
Blowing and drifting can make a road look snow-covered even when plows just moved through the area.
The afternoon commute Monday likely will also be affected by the weather, the department said.
Drivers should slow down, allow for extra travel time and make room for snowplows.
Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties were under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Monday.
A bitter cold snap was expected to follow Monday's blast of snow.
A wind chill watch will begin Tuesday evening and continue through Thursday afternoon.
Dangerous wind chills expected during that time could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes, according to the weather service.
Air temperatures were expected to fall to a low near zero with wind chills of minus 20 to minus 25 on Tuesday night.
High air temperatures Wednesday from 13 to 20 degrees below zero were possible, with wind chills from 40 to 45 degrees below zero.
High air temperatures near zero were expected Wednesday night into Thursday.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.