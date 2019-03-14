Temperatures could rise to nearly 70 degrees Thursday, before a cold front brings scattered thunderstorms and strong winds to the Region.
Some of the storms could be severe, according to the National Weather Service.
Southwest winds with gust of 45 to 55 mph are expected Thursday afternoon through early evening.
A wind advisory is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties and noon to 7 p.m. in LaPorte County.
A wind advisory means sustained winds of 30 mph or gusts of 45 mph are expected.
Driving could become difficult, especially for higher-profile vehicles, forecasters said. Objects left unsecured outdoors will be blown around.