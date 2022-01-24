WATCH NOW: As snow moves out, cold temperatures move in

After a day of snowfall and snarled traffic Monday, a strong cold front arrived in the evening, ushering in low temperatures ranging from the low single digits in Lake County to around 10 degrees in LaPorte County.

With winds still gusting around 20 mph, "feels like" temperatures will range from zero to minus 10 by early Tuesday morning.

High temperatures Tuesday will only range from 10 to 15 degrees across the Region. Wind gusts will still be around 20 mph, keeping wind chills no higher than 0 degrees.

Late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning will be the worst. During this time, temperatures will range from zero to as cold as minus 10 across the Region. Winds around 15 mph will cause "feels like" temperatures to range from minus 10 to minus 20. With temperatures this cold, extra layers, hats and gloves will be a must if venturing outside.

Wednesday afternoon will see high temperatures reach around 10 degrees in Northwest Indiana, but wind chills will likely remain below zero throughout the day. It's possible some locations won't see "feels like" temperatures above zero again until Thursday when high temperatures will finally be closer to normal for this time of year in the upper 20s.