 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: As snow moves out, cold temperatures move in
0 Comments
alert urgent

WATCH NOW: As snow moves out, cold temperatures move in

  • Updated
  • 0

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking very cold across the Region. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shows us how low our temperatures will fall.

After a day of snowfall and snarled traffic Monday, a strong cold front arrived in the evening, ushering in low temperatures ranging from the low single digits in Lake County to around 10 degrees in LaPorte County.

With winds still gusting around 20 mph, "feels like" temperatures will range from zero to minus 10 by early Tuesday morning.

High temperatures Tuesday will only range from 10 to 15 degrees across the Region. Wind gusts will still be around 20 mph, keeping wind chills no higher than 0 degrees.

Late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning will be the worst. During this time, temperatures will range from zero to as cold as minus 10 across the Region. Winds around 15 mph will cause "feels like" temperatures to range from minus 10 to minus 20. With temperatures this cold, extra layers, hats and gloves will be a must if venturing outside.

Wednesday afternoon will see high temperatures reach around 10 degrees in Northwest Indiana, but wind chills will likely remain below zero throughout the day. It's possible some locations won't see "feels like" temperatures above zero again until Thursday when high temperatures will finally be closer to normal for this time of year in the upper 20s. 

On Monday, heavy snow caused numerous slide-offs, spin-outs and crashes Monday on Northwest Indiana roads, officials said.

Indiana State Police troopers went "from crash to crash to slide-off" Monday morning, according to the Lowell post.

Indiana Department of Transportation cameras showed multiple traffic issues along Interstate 80/94 in Lake County.

Multiple semitrailers jackknifed on Interstate 65 in Remington, Sgt. Glen Fifield said. 

"Several of these crashes and slide-offs could have been easily prevented," police said. 

INDOT's Northwest District said its snowplows were out overnight Sunday into Monday clearing state highways, but with morning snow falling the roads remained slick.

Drivers should expect conditions to deteriorate when snow falls, the department said.

All lanes of U.S. 30 between Valparaiso and Wanatah were blocked Monday morning because of an overturned semi, INDOT said.

A semitrailer jackknifed and went into a ditch about 2:30 a.m. on U.S. 30, east of County Road 575 East and west of the LaPorte County line, Porter County sheriff's police said.

Lake, Newton and Jasper counties were under a travel advisory, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

An advisory "means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas."

While Monday night was dry across Lake, Newton and Jasper counties, lake-effect snow was still expected across northeastern Porter County and LaPorte County. The snow will gradually die down in intensity before exiting the area completely by early afternoon Tuesday. Additional snowfall amounts of 0.5 to 2.5 inches are expected across northeastern Porter and LaPorte counties through Tuesday morning, with the highest totals across northeastern LaPorte County. Based on this, the winter weather advisory has been canceled for most of the Region but continues for LaPorte County until noon Tuesday. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New space telescope reaches final stop

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts