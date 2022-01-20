WATCH NOW: Highest accumulation hits 10 inches; snow to continue into Friday morning

With snowfall totals in some areas expected to keep growing, the highest accumulation recorded in the Region stands at 10 inches, data shows.
"It was what we expected, with LaPorte County getting the most snow," said Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist in the Midwest for Lee Enterprises. "The heaviest snowfall is over. There will be light to moderate snow continuing overnight with flurries into the morning."
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Westville is reporting the most snowfall so far at 10 inches, followed by 8 inches in Trail Creek and 7 inches in Michigan City, he said.
The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office reports the heaviest snowfall in the northern half of the county, specifically between Range Road and County Line Road.
In Porter County, the highest snowfall totals were reported to be 3 inches in Valparaiso and Town of Pines. Lake County did not have any recorded accumulative totals listed on weather sites as of Thursday evening.
Travel was the most hazardous during the early morning hours Thursday with low visibility and rapidly changing conditions. Michigan City-area resident Julina Adams, who posted a photo of a snow-covered section of Wozniak Road just south of County Road 400, said road conditions were poor east of U.S. 421.
"County roads have snow on them up past my bumper and the road is totally invisible," she said.
Ivy Tech in Michigan City and LaPorte; Michigan City Area Schools and Purdue University Northwest's Westville campus closed their buildings Thursday due to the heavy snowfall in LaPorte County.
The last of the flurries are expected to end by mid-morning Friday as the snow band gets wider and shifts west, losing intensity.
"Biggest impacts are still expected to the north and east of Portage and Valparaiso in Porter County and across LaPorte County," he said. "An additional 2 to 4 inches of snow will fall in this area. Lake, Newton, and Jasper County will see far less snow and travel impacts are not expected."
Lake County may see some snow on and off overnight but accumulation is expected to be less than an inch. Official totals for accumulations will not be available until Friday morning.
Holiner said in LaPorte and Porter County, drivers should still be cautious and avoid traveling if possible, as roads will take time to be cleared.
Michigan City Area Schools announced Thursday night that in-person classes were canceled in favor of online classes,due to the weather.