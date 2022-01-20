WATCH NOW: Highest accumulation hits 10 inches; snow to continue into Friday morning

"County roads have snow on them up past my bumper and the road is totally invisible," she said.

Ivy Tech in Michigan City and LaPorte; Michigan City Area Schools and Purdue University Northwest's Westville campus closed their buildings Thursday due to the heavy snowfall in LaPorte County.

The last of the flurries are expected to end by mid-morning Friday as the snow band gets wider and shifts west, losing intensity.

"Biggest impacts are still expected to the north and east of Portage and Valparaiso in Porter County and across LaPorte County," he said. "An additional 2 to 4 inches of snow will fall in this area. Lake, Newton, and Jasper County will see far less snow and travel impacts are not expected."

Lake County may see some snow on and off overnight but accumulation is expected to be less than an inch. Official totals for accumulations will not be available until Friday morning.

Holiner said in LaPorte and Porter County, drivers should still be cautious and avoid traveling if possible, as roads will take time to be cleared.