WATCH NOW: Ivy Tech joins closed schools as snow continues to slam LaPorte County

"County roads have snow on them up past my bumper and the road is totally invisible," she said.

The Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District said, "If you live or work in that area, be prepared for hazardous travel conditions. Expect low visibility and rapidly changing conditions in those areas."

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office reports the heaviest snowfall in the northern half of the county, specifically between Range Road and County Line Road with greatly diminishing visibility.

The department urges motorists who must drive in the area to completely clear off their vehicle windows, buckle up, leave early, slow down, don't follow other vehicles closely, be patient and give plenty of room to snow plows.

"Scattered snow showers are expected across the Region tonight with the last of the flurries exiting the area by mid-morning Friday, " Holiner said.

"Biggest impacts still expected to the north and east of Portage and Valparaiso in Porter County and across LaPorte County," he said. "An additional 2 to 4 inches of snow will fall in this area. Lake, Newton, and Jasper County will see far less snow and travel impacts are not expected."