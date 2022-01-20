WATCH NOW: Ivy Tech joins closed schools as snow continues to slam LaPorte County

Ivy Tech in Michigan City and LaPorte has joined other area schools in closing buildings Thursday due to the heavy snowfall underway primarily in LaPorte County.
Michigan City Area Schools and Purdue University Northwest's Westville campus were already conducting virtual instruction due to the weather, officials there said.
"Highest snow totals have been in LaPorte County so far, but intensity is starting to pick up in northeastern Porter County," Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist in the Midwest for Lee Enterprises, said during the late morning Thursday.
Westville is reporting the most snowfall so far at 6 inches, followed by 5 inches in LaPorte, 4 inches in Hanna, 4 inches in Rolling Prairie, and 4 inches in Michigan City, he said.
"Snow looks to stay steady for the rest of the morning across Porter and LaPorte counties, but will gradually back off in intensity during the afternoon," Holiner said.
The winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m.
Michigan City-area resident Julina Adams, who posted a photo of a snow-covered section of Wozniak Road just south of County Road 400, said road conditions during the early morning hours Thursday were poor east of U.S. 421.
"County roads have snow on them up past my bumper and the road is totally invisible," she said.
The Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District said, "If you live or work in that area, be prepared for hazardous travel conditions. Expect low visibility and rapidly changing conditions in those areas."
The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office reports the heaviest snowfall in the northern half of the county, specifically between Range Road and County Line Road with greatly diminishing visibility.
The department urges motorists who must drive in the area to completely clear off their vehicle windows, buckle up, leave early, slow down, don't follow other vehicles closely, be patient and give plenty of room to snow plows.
"Scattered snow showers are expected across the Region tonight with the last of the flurries exiting the area by mid-morning Friday, " Holiner said.
"Biggest impacts still expected to the north and east of Portage and Valparaiso in Porter County and across LaPorte County," he said. "An additional 2 to 4 inches of snow will fall in this area. Lake, Newton, and Jasper County will see far less snow and travel impacts are not expected."
The National Weather Service said cold weather will prevail Thursday morning and continue into the night.
The Porter County Highway Department reported early Thursday only a light dusting of snow on roads throughout the unincorporated areas.
"The drivers will be checking main roads and thoroughfares for any slick areas and salt as may be necessary," the department said.
Come back to nwi.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.