WATCH NOW: Northbound I-65 reopens after crashes stranded motorists overnight, police say

Northbound traffic along a stretch of Interstate 65 just south of the Region began to flow again Friday afternoon after crashes and jackknifed trucks closed it overnight, stranding motorists, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Region residents awoke Friday morning to news that driving on the busy north-south highway remained treacherous as a result of the heavy snowfall and winds that moved through the area Thursday.

Motorists were urged to avoid the highway, while closed northbound lanes in the area of Rensselaer made passage impossible.

"We're having trouble finding enough tow trucks to remove crashed and jackknifed semis as they've been working non-stop yesterday and today," state police said early Friday. "Several drivers remain stranded, and many are being transported by troopers to local hotels if there are rooms even available."

Friday's weather prediction calls for strong winds with blowing and drifting snow, police said. Conditions on I-65 are not expected to improve anytime soon, police had said.

A travel watch was lifted early Friday afternoon for Porter County, but an advisory remained in effect in Lake County. Watches remained in place for LaPorte, Newton, Jasper and Starke counties, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

An advisory "means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas," the state said.

A travel watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public, IDHS said.

"During a 'watch' local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations," the state said.

ISP said calling police for updates on road conditions are tying up phone lines for real emergencies.

"Why traffic is backed up is not an emergency," police said.

