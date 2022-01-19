WATCH NOW: Several inches of snow expected to accumulate overnight into Thursday, forecasters say

Snowfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday is expected to cause travel hazards and several inches of accumulation throughout Northwest Indiana, according to the weather forecast.
Meteorologists warned of snow covered roads and hazardous travel on Thursday morning.
The snowfall began Wednesday evening and was expected to continue throughout the night leaving several inches on the ground by Thursday morning for parts of Northwest Indiana, the National Weather Service was predicting.
Because of the lake effect snow, accumulations will vary greatly by location. LaPorte County and Porter County are expected to see the most snowfall.
Lake effect snow is expected to continue falling Thursday evening in Porter County with the accumulation of several additional inches.
Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist in the Midwest for Lee Enterprises, said, "The general rule will be the farther north and east you live in the Region, the more snow you're going to see."
"Most of the snow will fall (Wednesday night) and during the day Thursday, but a few flurries could linger into early Friday morning," he said.
"While northeastern LaPorte County could see up to 10 inches of snow, snow totals will fall significantly as you go to the south and west," Holiner said. "Some in Newton and Lake County could see nothing more than a quick dusting. For northern Porter County and LaPorte County, 2 to 6 inches of snow looks most common."
In addition to the snow, temperatures are predicted to fall through the day Wednesday with wind chills overnight reaching 5 to 15 degrees below zero, according to the NWS.
The cold temperatures are predicted to continue throughout Thursday and into Friday morning.
"Additional cold is likely during the latter half of the weekend into next week," the prediction reads. "This cold will likely be accompanied by several chances for light snow accumulation."
In-person classes at Michigan City Area Schools and the Purdue University Northwest Westville campus have been canceled Thursday in favor of online classes due to the weather. The PNW Hammond campus will have in-person classes and activities per its regular schedule.
Times Staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.