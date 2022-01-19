WATCH NOW: Several inches of snow expected to accumulate overnight into Thursday, forecasters say

Snowfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday is expected to cause travel hazards and several inches of accumulation throughout Northwest Indiana, according to the weather forecast.

Meteorologists warned of snow covered roads and hazardous travel on Thursday morning.

The snowfall began Wednesday evening and was expected to continue throughout the night leaving several inches on the ground by Thursday morning for parts of Northwest Indiana, the National Weather Service was predicting.

Because of the lake effect snow, accumulations will vary greatly by location. LaPorte County and Porter County are expected to see the most snowfall.

Lake effect snow is expected to continue falling Thursday evening in Porter County with the accumulation of several additional inches.

Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist in the Midwest for Lee Enterprises, said, "The general rule will be the farther north and east you live in the Region, the more snow you're going to see."

"Most of the snow will fall (Wednesday night) and during the day Thursday, but a few flurries could linger into early Friday morning," he said.