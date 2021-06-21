WATCH NOW: Storm rips through trailer park; thousands still without power

An electrical surge just after midnight during the storm disabled a critical piece of equipment, causing an outage in 911 telephone services and affecting the county's public radio system, which is used to communicate with first responders, he said.

The center took immediate steps to work with partners AT&T and INdigital to route 911 calls to backup systems within the 911 center, Swiderski said. All 911 telephone and nonemergency phone systems have been restored.

Dispatchers were unable to communicate with first responders for a short period of time during the outage, but backup systems functioned as designed. Portable radios were given to dispatchers to maintain contact with responders, Swiderski said.

All capabilities have since been restored, he said.

The 911 center has many systems designed to prevent a power outage, but an uninterruptible power supply system sustained a critical fault and failed, he said.

The center's electrical backup systems were overhauled and inspected within the past six months, and they are tested monthly, he said.

Electrical contractors were expected on-site Monday to determine the root cause of the failure, make repairs and develop plans to prevent future failures, he said.