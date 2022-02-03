WATCH NOW: Travel hazards remain; worst of storm over

While the threat of heavy snow has passed for Northwest Indiana, travel hazards will continue.

As of Thursday night, Lake and LaPorte counties remained under a travel watch and Porter County downgraded to a travel advisory, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. Newton and Jasper counties continued to be on a travel warning, which indicates the highest level of hazards on the road and residents should refrain from all travel.

"During a 'watch' local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations," IDHS said.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Thursday night for overnight and early Friday conditions, said Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist in the Midwest for Lee Enterprises.

Blowing and drifting snow could affect travel especially on exposed areas south of Interstate 80. In LaPorte, drivers were warned that travel could be difficult still as clean up efforts continue Friday.

For Newton and Jasper counties, the winter weather advisory stretched into early Friday, warning of snow-covered and slippery roads.

While the chance for heavy snow has passed for Northwest Indiana, more snowfall is predicted, Holiner said.

"It looks like snow activity will pick up again during the late afternoon Friday as a cold front pushes in," Holiner said. "Scattered light to moderate snow is expected through the evening hours. Isolated snow showers and flurries may linger through the early morning on Saturday, particularly in LaPorte County."

This may bring up to an additional one-inch dusting of snow, with northeastern LaPorte County having a possibility of an additional 1 to 2 inches.

Holiner said the rest of Saturday through the weekend appears to be dry.

The highest snowfall total reported was 14 inches near Chesterton, followed by 13 inches in Cedar Lake.

"At least 9 inches of snow fell across Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties and at least 7 inches have fallen across Newton and Jasper counties," Holiner said. "This is the most snow the Region has seen since Feb. 14 through Feb. 16 2021."

Roads remained slick long after residents dug their vehicles out of the heavy snow and police cautioned drivers of hazards. Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said many secondary roads Thursday were still snow-covered and in some cases, impassible.

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department reported that north winds increased early Thursday, specifically south of U.S. 6, which resulted in drifting and blowing snow on east-west roadways.

During a one-hour period Thursday morning, deputies had assisted nearly a dozen stuck motorists along county roads 800 South, 900 South and 1000 South in the area of County Road 900 West, police said.

The Porter County Highway Department also reported challenges clearing east-west roadways in open rural areas due to drifting caused by the wind.

