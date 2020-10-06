1 pronounced dead in Jasper County crash over weekend

JASPER COUNTY — One person died in a crash late Saturday in the Wheatfield area after being ejected from a car, police say.

The driver, Shannon Mathis, 52, of Griffith, was driving west on County Road 900 North when his car exited the road and struck a ditch embankment, causing the car to roll over, a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release states.

Police responded to the scene about 7:45 p.m. An investigation showed Mathis was not wearing a seat belt, police said. He died before a helicopter could transport him to a hospital for treatment.

On Monday, another driver was ejected from a vehicle in a crash on Interstate 65 in Newton County, Indiana State Police said. That driver had not been identified as of Tuesday morning.

State police say Monday's crash marked the third in Northwest Indiana over the past week in which an occupant was ejected from a vehicle.