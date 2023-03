WHEATFIELD — A domestic shooting left two people dead and one injured at a home Sunday in Jasper County, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said.

Michael Bukur, 43, and Sarah Bukur, 36, died Sunday, the sheriff's office said. A 17-year-old girl was critically injured; her name is being withheld because of her age.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched around 1 a.m. to a residence about 5 miles southwest of Wheatfield. When they arrived, they found Sarah Bukur deceased in the residence and Michael Bukur critically injured. He died on the way to the hospital, the sheriff's office said. The teenager was found critically injured outside the residence.

Each suffered from gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said. The circumstances of the shooting have not been released.

The cause and manner of death is pending release. The incident is under investigation.

