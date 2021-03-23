Crown Point man arrested after stolen vehicle found crashed into burning building, police say

WHEATFIELD — A Crown Point man stole a woman's vehicle, which was found crashed into a burning building, police said.

Matthew W. Anderson, 36, faces charges of auto theft, criminal mischief, unauthorized entry of a vehicle and criminal recklessness, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.

In the early morning hours of Sunday Jasper County police were called to a report of auto theft at a home about three miles east of Wheatfield.

Officers met with the victim, who said Anderson was at her residence earlier in the evening to work on her vehicle. Early the next morning, the woman awoke to find Anderson sitting in his vehicle in the driveway.

The woman went outside to approach Anderson, and the two exchanged words. At this time, Anderson got out of his vehicle and chased her back into the garage, where he attempted to hit her with a ladder, police said.

The victim was able to safely get back into her residence and heard a commotion and crash outside. The victim said Anderson had entered one of the vehicles and drove into another vehicle at the property before he crashed into her home, police said.