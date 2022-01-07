 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wind chills of 15 to 25 below zero ahead for Region, weather service says
alert urgent

Wind chills of 15 to 25 below zero ahead for Region, weather service says

Weather STOCK

Snow partially covers a stop sign in the Region. Temperatures are expected to fall to extreme lows this weekend. 

 Connor Burge, file, The Times

Region residents woke to a chilly end of the week and more is in store with wind chills of 15 to 25 below zero predicted into Friday night, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures dipped below zero early Friday and had not warmed much by early morning, according to the NWS.

The high for the day is predicted to reach just the teens with a chance of flurries before noon, weather official said. The sun will be out, but wind chills of five below zero are predicted during the day.

A significant warming to around 32 degrees is predicted for the day Saturday with a chance of snow and freezing rain overnight into Sunday.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 33, the weather service says.

