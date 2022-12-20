Winter storm, bitter cold temperatures to pummel Region ahead of weekend

Freezing temperatures and a winter storm watch are on the forecast ahead of the holiday weekend, the National Weather Service announced Tuesday.

A winter storm watch will be in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, the National Weather Service said. Winds could gust up to 55 mph, resulting in hazardous road conditions and potential power outages, said Matt Holiner, chief Midwest meteorologist for Lee Enterprises.

"If you can avoid being on the roads Thursday and Friday, that’s when we’ll have the strongest winds and coldest temperatures,” Holiner said.

Light snow will begin after midnight late Wednesday into Thursday, and flurries could last until Saturday afternoon, Holiner said. Wind will pick up Thursday afternoon and temperatures will plummet, hitting a low Friday morning, with the average temperature at 0 degrees. Blowing snow could cause reduced visibility on the roads and make travel very difficult, if not impossible, the National Weather Service said.

"It could also bring down tree branches or power lines," Holiner said. "It could be enough for isolated power outages."

It is difficult to pinpoint exactly how much snow will fall, Holiner said, but Region residents can expect as little as five inches and as much as 11 inches. Temperatures teetering between 35 and 38 degrees Thursday afternoon could cause either rain or snow.

"Things are trending on the snowier side," Holiner said. "What is going to determine how much snow we see will be just before the worst of the wind and cold hits."

Wind chills will fall between -25 and -30 degrees Thursday night and Friday morning, the National Weather Service said, causing harm to exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes. Holiner said anyone who ventures outside should wear a heavy jacket, hat gloves and multiple layers of clothing.

After the main surge of cold hits, temperatures will rise slightly Friday afternoon to 4 degrees with a wind chill around -19 degrees, Holiner said. The worst of it will be over by Saturday, and Region residents dreaming of a white Christmas can expect snow to stick through Sunday, Holiner said.