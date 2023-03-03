March snow Snow falls as students are dismissed Friday afternoon from Clay Elementary School in the Hegewisch neighborhood of southeast Chicago.

Rain turned to snow Friday afternoon throughout the Region, yielding slippery road conditions and slush-covered surroundings.

All five counties awoke to rain around 8 a.m., meteorologist Matt Holiner said. The transition to snow occurred between 1 and 2 p.m.

"It took a little bit longer to hit the southern part of the Region," he said.

By 4 p.m., all areas in Northwest Indiana were seeing flurries. Road conditions began to deteriorate around the same time on Interstate 65, with snow already piling up in Lake and Porter counties. Strong winds up to 50 mph blew snow across motorists' windshields, with peak reduced visibility during evening commutes. The Indiana Department of Transportation reported black ice on I-65 near U.S. 231 in Crown Point.

Snow pile-up is likely to peak around 7 p.m., much later than anticipated, Holiner said. Northeastern parts of LaPorte sustained snowfall of 7 to 8 inches, whereas parts of Lake and Porter counties saw 4 to 6 inches. Newton and Jasper countiesgot around 3 inches.

The snow is expected to give way to clearer skies at midnight, which is predicted to last throughout Saturday, Holiner said. Wind will continue overnight, however, and won't subside until late morning.

Holiner said NWI residents can expect quite a bit of snow melting Saturday as temperatures increase to the mid-40s.

