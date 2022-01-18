 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter storm could give parts of Region 6-plus inches of snow, meteorologists warn
Winter Weather plow

A truck plows snow on the Indiana Toll Road near Portage.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. 

Heavy lake effect snow is possible in Porter County, especially east and northeast from Ogden Dunes to Valparaiso. The winter storm watch also includes LaPorte County, with heaviest impact in areas such as Michigan City and LaPorte.  

Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist in the Midwest for Lee Enterprises, said the worst of the winter weather will hit Wednesday night through Thursday with snow-covered roads and low visibility. 

Total snow accumulations could reach 6 inches or more in Porter County and 5 to 7 inches in LaPorte County, meteorologists predict. 

"It's lake effect snow, so there's going to be a tight gradient of snow totals," Holiner said. "The general rule will be the farther north and east you live in the Region, the more snow you're going to see."

Dangerous travel conditions are also possible. Bands of heavy lake effect snow Wednesday night through Thursday could also impact Interstate 80/94.

No winter storm watch has been issued for Lake County. Wednesday night and Thursday morning has a 30% chance of snow showers.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

