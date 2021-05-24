Jaycees replaced as longtime hosts of July 4 parade

LAPORTE — Citing dwindling membership, the LaPorte Jaycees will not host the July 4 parade for the first time since the 1940s.

The parade canceled in 2020 by COVID-19 will resume this year with the Kiwanis Club of LaPorte hosting one of the largest Independence Day parades in the state.

“We were sorry to learn that the Jaycees were unable to be involved this year. They’ve definitely set the bar high,” said Drummond Osborn, president of the Kiwanis Club of LaPorte.

This would have been the 75th annual Jaycees parade had it not been for COVID-19 last year and being shorthanded this year from the continued decline in membership.

Ratliff said hosting such a large-scale event has been increasingly difficult since membership started dropping a decade ago.

“While this decision was not made lightly, the Jaycees believe that it is time to hand off to keep the event sustainable for the future,” said Ross Ratliff, chairman for the parade organizing committee.

He said the Jaycees will continue to host the fireworks celebration scheduled July 3 at the LaPorte County fairgrounds and the Port-A-Pit Chicken fundraiser on June 26 outside Kablein Ace Hardware at 512 Andrew Ave.