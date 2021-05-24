 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jaycees replaced as longtime hosts of July 4 parade
alert top story urgent

Jaycees replaced as longtime hosts of July 4 parade

LaPorte City Hall (copy)

LaPorte City Hall

 Times file

LAPORTE — Citing dwindling membership, the LaPorte Jaycees will not host the July 4 parade for the first time since the 1940s.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

The parade canceled in 2020 by COVID-19 will resume this year with the Kiwanis Club of LaPorte hosting one of the largest Independence Day parades in the state.

“We were sorry to learn that the Jaycees were unable to be involved this year. They’ve definitely set the bar high,” said Drummond Osborn, president of the Kiwanis Club of LaPorte.

This would have been the 75th annual Jaycees parade had it not been for COVID-19 last year and being shorthanded this year from the continued decline in membership.

Ratliff said hosting such a large-scale event has been increasingly difficult since membership started dropping a decade ago.

“While this decision was not made lightly, the Jaycees believe that it is time to hand off to keep the event sustainable for the future,” said Ross Ratliff, chairman for the parade organizing committee.

He said the Jaycees will continue to host the fireworks celebration scheduled July 3 at the LaPorte County fairgrounds and the Port-A-Pit Chicken fundraiser on June 26 outside Kablein Ace Hardware at 512 Andrew Ave.

Osborn said the Kiwanis Club of LaPorte is honored to take over what he called one of the city’s “longest-standing and most cherished traditions.”

He said the timing also couldn’t have worked out better for his organization, which helps in areas like feeding the hungry, developing youth leadership skills and providing college scholarships.

“This opportunity couldn’t fit better with our club as we celebrate our 100th anniversary this year,” Osborn said.

Since World War II, the governor on Independence Day has declared LaPorte the state’s ceremonial “Capital for a Day.”

Tens of thousands of people annually turn out for the parade on Ind. 2.

Many individuals and families also mark their spots for watching the parade the day before with blankets, chairs, tents and other items.

Mayor Tom Dermody praised the Kiwanis Club and supports having the parade as people continue to get vaccinated.

“We want to have some normalcy and I certainly thank and appreciate the Jaycees for their effort to make the community better,” he said.

Gallery: COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 2 million Ohioans seek vaccine lottery prize

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts