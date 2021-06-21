 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeorse Park beach, amenities remain closed
alert urgent

Jeorse Park beach, amenities remain closed

EAST CHICAGO — Jeorse Park beach and its amenities remain closed to the public, perhaps for the rest of the year, a city official said.

A combination of factors including beach erosion, high lake levels and the ongoing pandemic have caused the closure of the beach, along with its shelters and splash pad, Natalie Adams, the East Chicago Marina director told the City Council.

"During major rain and wind storms over the past two to three years we lost a lot of our beachfront sand," Adams said.

She said the city is unable to move large equipment down to the beach because the road it uses to do so has washed out and a lot of glass and sharp metal objects have washed up not only where they can be seen in the sand but also at the water's edge.

"The sand has shifted so much on land we also have great concerns of how has that sand shifted underwater," Adams said.

She said the city has for years placed buoys in the same locations to show how far people can safely walk into the water.

"We don't know that that's the case anymore," Adams said.

Adams called Lake Michigan the most dangerous lake in the United States due to its size and unpredictable riptides.

She said the city has been in conversation with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Department of Natural Resources and Great Lakes Search and Rescue regarding evaluation and restoration ideas.

"We look forward to putting a great plan in place so that we can open but we have to open safely," Adams said.

Information on the city website indicates the beach and its amenities will likely not be open this year.

The continuing coronavirus pandemic also makes the large number of people who might come to the beach were it open problematic.

East Chicago Health Department Director Diana Garcia Burns said the city is staying on the road of caution and still has a mask mandate in place.

She said six variants of the virus that cause COVID-19 are present in the United States and five of those are in Indiana.

"I know people want to still gather and have big crowds but we can't move in that direction," Garcia Burns said.

Gallery: COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch this friendly dolphin perform backflips for a diver in the Bahamas

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts