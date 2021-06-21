Jeorse Park beach, amenities remain closed

EAST CHICAGO — Jeorse Park beach and its amenities remain closed to the public, perhaps for the rest of the year, a city official said.

A combination of factors including beach erosion, high lake levels and the ongoing pandemic have caused the closure of the beach, along with its shelters and splash pad, Natalie Adams, the East Chicago Marina director told the City Council.

"During major rain and wind storms over the past two to three years we lost a lot of our beachfront sand," Adams said.

She said the city is unable to move large equipment down to the beach because the road it uses to do so has washed out and a lot of glass and sharp metal objects have washed up not only where they can be seen in the sand but also at the water's edge.

"The sand has shifted so much on land we also have great concerns of how has that sand shifted underwater," Adams said.

She said the city has for years placed buoys in the same locations to show how far people can safely walk into the water.

"We don't know that that's the case anymore," Adams said.

Adams called Lake Michigan the most dangerous lake in the United States due to its size and unpredictable riptides.