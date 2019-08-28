GARY — Mayor-elect Jerome Prince is continuing his "Can We Talk?" community outreach meetings.
The next meeting is set for 6-8 p.m. Friday at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave., in Gary's 3rd District.
Carol Cody, a volunteer on Prince's transition team, said the forum is a place for the public to come out, ask questions and get feedback from Prince.
Prince, who is currently Lake County's elected assessor, defeated two-term Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson in the May Democratic primary.
Prince is running unopposed in the November general election.