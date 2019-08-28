{{featured_button_text}}
Jerome Prince community meeting

Jerome Prince answers questions during a past "Can We Talk?" community outreach meeting at his campaign headquarters in Gary.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

GARY — Mayor-elect Jerome Prince is continuing his "Can We Talk?" community outreach meetings.

The next meeting is set for 6-8 p.m. Friday at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave., in Gary's 3rd District.

Carol Cody, a volunteer on Prince's transition team, said the forum is a place for the public to come out, ask questions and get feedback from Prince.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Prince, who is currently Lake County's elected assessor, defeated two-term Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson in the May Democratic primary.

Prince is running unopposed in the November general election.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Northlake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She previously worked at The Herald-News in Joliet. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting.