JERRY DAVICH: The unthinkable is here: Roe v. Wade has been overturned

Pam Geiselman thought this day would never come in her lifetime.

“I’m in complete shock,” the Portage grandmother told me Friday morning.

It felt to her more like Christmas morning, complete with an unbelievable “gift of life” from none other than the U.S. Supreme Court. The nation’s conservative-majority court ruled to end constitutional protections for abortion after nearly a half century in place.

Geiselman, a lifelong Christian, devoutly believes in the sanctity of life, in every form. She also believes the majority of abortions are performed as a method of birth control for too many women who simply want to rid themselves of “the inconvenience,” Geiselman said.

At 18, she was faced with an unplanned pregnancy and unwanted motherhood.

“I didn’t like kids before that, and I wasn’t ready to start a family. But there was no way it was the fault of the child growing in me. There are consequences for actions and I accepted mine,” she said.

Similar to tens of millions of like-minded Americans, Friday’s landmark reversal ruling gave birth to a new era in our country that will not soon be aborted, she believes. Anti-abortion advocates such as Geiselman cite their Christian faith for the conception of core beliefs that will live long past their deaths.

“The thing with Christians is that if we know we are believers, we fear not in our own death because we’ve been baptized. Unborn children don’t have that same chance. Their soul is in danger,” Geiselman said.

Pro-choice advocates believe the soul of our country is now in danger with the Supreme Court’s decision, which was leaked to the public in stunning fashion just over a month ago. What was once considered unthinkable has become a reality that many abortion rights supporters have been bracing for.

“I am extremely angry, but this is not unexpected. Many of us saw it coming,” said Kim Eldridge, president of Indivisible Northwest Indiana, an organization focusing on voter education, registration and debunking conspiracy theories.

“I’ve been working since Friday morning to get information out to our group on what has transpired and what needs to be done,” said Eldridge, a Gary native living in Chesterton.

“The Supreme Court decided that states can’t make their own rules regarding guns, but they can make rules regarding women’s bodies,” she said. “Republican extremists have been working for years towards this day, putting people in office who would in turn put rightwing activist judges on the court. And not just the Supreme Court, but throughout the nation.”

The high court’s decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of U.S. states. Most certainly in Indiana, I say, a historically conservative state despite our Region’s island of liberalism, progressiveness and pro-choice values.

As a newspaper columnist who’s lived here my entire life, I’ve written the word “abortion” more than 140 times, according to my files. Not once while writing about this topic did I think Roe v. Wade would someday be overturned.

I got complacent. Maybe you did too.

We lazily presumed that the landmark 1973 ruling was untouchable, allowing pro-choice supporters like me to take it for granted and look toward more progressive issues. As I’ve written more than once through the years, just as faith needs a doubt, complacency needs a challenge.

“Too many people were totally complacent,” Eldridge said. “And, unfortunately, lawmakers in the Democratic Party seem to be more interested in just getting along than actively working to counteract what was going on, resulting in this decision.”

The once-protected decision to undergo an abortion in Indiana is now in jeopardy, a constitutional right I always assumed would be in place long past my lifetime.

Many years ago, I transported a female friend to the Planned Parenthood clinic in Merrillville for the procedure. We were met by protesters who yelled to us from across the parking lot, “Think twice about it!”

I didn’t think twice about my friend’s decision, but I often thought twice about those protesters. I admired their earnestness and determination, as long as they weren’t radical or violent.

Now, in light of the Supreme Court’s decision, I wonder how much it empowers looming rollbacks of other legal protections that most of us once thought were also untouchable, including the right for same-sex couples to marry.

In the United States — a brilliant but volatile experiment in the works — the only sure thing is our conflicts over who we are as a people.

“My conflict is human,” Geiselman said. “An abortion might have fixed an initial problem but the dominoes that would fall later, because of internal conflict, can be disastrous. I’m not an evangelical nutjob. I’m just trying to live this life with the rules God gave me.”

The rules in this country regarding abortion rights have now dramatically shifted.

“I’m just so angry and upset,” Eldridge said. “Anything and everything that progressives have fought for is now on the menu. If women, and those who support us, don’t get their butts out and active now, they may not be able to in the future.”

Geiselman feels differently about the future of this ever-divisive issue.

“I’m getting into the twilight of my years. I’m tired,” she said. “The fight belongs to the next generation.”

If you’re wondering what happened to the child that Geiselman insisted on giving birth to when she was 18, her name is Kristine Osterday.

She is now a Superior Court judge in Elkhart County.

“The world has been blessed by her,” her mother said proudly.

Contact Jerry at Jerry.Davich@nwi.com or at 219-853-2563​. Find him on Facebook at @JerDavich.

