'Jerry Maguire' agent gives talk to students at Region schools

Leigh Steinberg, the sports agent who was the real-life inspiration for the oft-quoted Tom Cruise movie "Jerry Maguire," gave a talk to Northwest Indiana students via Zoom last week.
The nonprofit Athletes for Charity arranged to have Steinberg, who represented the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft a record eight times, address sports mentoring students at St Stanislaus School in East Chicago, Andrean High School in Merrillville and River Forest Middle School in Lake Station.
"A film director came to me because he wanted to do a film based on an agent," he told the students. "His name was Cameron Crowe. He followed me around wherever I went, to the NFL draft where the players got picked to a signing, to meetings. He came to football games. He came to baseball games. He came to my Super Bowl parties and he wrote a script that became the film 'Jerry Maguire.' On that film, I was a technical expert. I had to work on the script to make sure the willing suspension of disbelief wasn't broken, that you didn't think it was phony, that people really don't talk that way, people really don't look that way."
Steinberg, who represented more than 300 professional athletes over the course of his career, also got to work with Hollywood actors.
"I had to put an actor called Tom Cruise into the role. I had to put an actor called Cuba Gooding Jr. into the role," he said. "I took Cuba Gooding Jr. to the Super Bowl and made him pretend he was a client of mine all week so he would understand and get that feeling. And I played a couple of little parts in the movie. And I did an episode of 'Beverly Hills 90210' where it was a stretch: I played myself. I also worked on a film called 'Any Given Sunday.'"
Athletes for Charity teams up with sports professionals, including athletes, to help with the development of disadvantaged youth.
Cathleen LaPorte founded the nonprofit in 2004. It provides a number of youth mentoring programs, youth literacy services, holiday drivers for underprivileged kids, STEM education programs and special events like Bowl with an Athlete.
With the help of the Foundations of East Chicago, the Legacy Foundation and Lilly Endowment, LaPorte relaunched the sports mentoring program virtually in 2020 for athletes who were upset that schools and sports were shuttered. It aims to teach students about careers in sports to encourage them to excel academically, she said.
Speakers cover topics like sports management, sports journalism, sports medicine and sports law. The special guests have included players from the Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, New York Liberty and Seattle Kraken.
"I found this meeting very empowering and I appreciate Mr. Steinberg the most for sharing all of this wisdom and telling us how he made it in his journey to becoming the smart man that he is," said Xavier Tejeda, a sixth-grader at St Stanislaus School. "I appreciated our meeting greatly."
Andrean student Nico Tovar, the football team's kicker, moderated the discussion. He found it fascinating how Steinberg was one of the first agents and represents clients in so many different professional sports.
"The thing that I took the most of this discussion was the human-to-human interaction skills that Mr. Steinberg spoke about," he said. "When you speak to someone, you must put all your energy you have and focus on attacking the challenge that is proposed. With also giving the grateful information of putting yourself in the mind of another person's perspective to get the deeper meaning out of someone to understand them. These two phrases were the number one thing that I took the most out of this discussion because it made me realize if you are able to change one person in this world, then you are making a difference.
"I hope to do the same, as Mr. Steinberg has changed many athletes' lives by setting up the opportunity to have professional careers and also providing personal advice. I'm very fortunate to have been the moderator and I look forward to reading more about the many wonderful programs and events Mr. Steinberg has created and participated in."
Steinberg told the students how a childhood love of sports led him to his career as an agent. As a Los Angeles native, he was a big fan of UCLA, the Dodgers, Lakers and other LA sports teams when growing up.
"There really wasn't a field of sports agency. It really was a luck of the draw I ended up in it," he said. "Some of you will end up working in professions or jobs that don't even exist now, so you want to be flexible. Our world is changing technologically so fast. There will be all sorts of opportunities. You may not know what it is, so you should get the best education you can. I wanted to be an attorney and I am an attorney but I had some very specific ideas and they never happened, fortunately."
Parents can register their teens for the free virtual program by emailing info@athletesforcharity.com.
