'Jerry Maguire' agent gives talk to students at Region schools

Athletes for Charity teams up with sports professionals, including athletes, to help with the development of disadvantaged youth.

Cathleen LaPorte founded the nonprofit in 2004. It provides a number of youth mentoring programs, youth literacy services, holiday drivers for underprivileged kids, STEM education programs and special events like Bowl with an Athlete.

With the help of the Foundations of East Chicago, the Legacy Foundation and Lilly Endowment, LaPorte relaunched the sports mentoring program virtually in 2020 for athletes who were upset that schools and sports were shuttered. It aims to teach students about careers in sports to encourage them to excel academically, she said.

Speakers cover topics like sports management, sports journalism, sports medicine and sports law. The special guests have included players from the Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, New York Liberty and Seattle Kraken.

"I found this meeting very empowering and I appreciate Mr. Steinberg the most for sharing all of this wisdom and telling us how he made it in his journey to becoming the smart man that he is," said Xavier Tejeda, a sixth-grader at St Stanislaus School. "I appreciated our meeting greatly."

Andrean student Nico Tovar, the football team's kicker, moderated the discussion. He found it fascinating how Steinberg was one of the first agents and represents clients in so many different professional sports.

"The thing that I took the most of this discussion was the human-to-human interaction skills that Mr. Steinberg spoke about," he said. "When you speak to someone, you must put all your energy you have and focus on attacking the challenge that is proposed. With also giving the grateful information of putting yourself in the mind of another person's perspective to get the deeper meaning out of someone to understand them. These two phrases were the number one thing that I took the most out of this discussion because it made me realize if you are able to change one person in this world, then you are making a difference.

"I hope to do the same, as Mr. Steinberg has changed many athletes' lives by setting up the opportunity to have professional careers and also providing personal advice. I'm very fortunate to have been the moderator and I look forward to reading more about the many wonderful programs and events Mr. Steinberg has created and participated in."

Steinberg told the students how a childhood love of sports led him to his career as an agent. As a Los Angeles native, he was a big fan of UCLA, the Dodgers, Lakers and other LA sports teams when growing up.

"There really wasn't a field of sports agency. It really was a luck of the draw I ended up in it," he said. "Some of you will end up working in professions or jobs that don't even exist now, so you want to be flexible. Our world is changing technologically so fast. There will be all sorts of opportunities. You may not know what it is, so you should get the best education you can. I wanted to be an attorney and I am an attorney but I had some very specific ideas and they never happened, fortunately."

Parents can register their teens for the free virtual program by emailing info@athletesforcharity.com.