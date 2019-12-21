{{featured_button_text}}

One exuberant smile from a child is normally all it takes for me to be thankful for following in my father's holiday footsteps.

My dad, Donald Hunsley, dressed up as Santa Claus for events in Valparaiso during his later years.

Sadly, we were unable to share our holiday experiences. My father died on March 18, 2007. I still recall one account of my dad's visits.

After working an event in Valparaiso, my dad paid a visit — in costume — to my sister's house in town. My sister, Kathy Hartman, was babysitting at the time. My sister told me my dad remained in character for the entire visit. The children, including my nephew, Alex Hartman, were apparently so focused that they did not realize who was actually on hand. My dad left and pulled his car out of the driveway. Upon his exit, Alex was at the window, and screamed to my sister, "Mommy, Santa stole Grandpa's car."

My family is also happy with my decision. Kathy and my other sister, Patti Froedge, have paid a visit to downtown Chesterton for portraits each of the last three seasons.

Even before my wife, Michelle, asked me to take part in this holiday exercise, someone else believed I had potential.

Several years ago, after covering a Portage-Calumet boys basketball game, then Warriors coach Carl Traicoff made a postgame observation. "You're a jolly fellow," the late longtime coach said. He also patted my tummy while making his statement during an interview.

My wife works for the Duneland Chamber of Commerce and the organization helps provide people to play Santa Claus for specific holiday events in Chesterton. I've worked December Saturdays each of the last three years. I take my spot in Santa's village, which is part of a downtown display around Centennial Park.

My last appearance was Dec. 7 as part of the Mistletoe Market, a winter version of the town's annual European Market.

I spent time with adults, children and dogs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. I didn't have a clock on hand, so I pretty much worked through my noon-to-1 p.m. scheduled break. When I attempted to head back to the Chamber office for a small break, I was greeted by several families who requested group photos.

When I was in the village, the longest lull was around 2 minutes. I had no problem with the small break or the busy traffic. That's why I was there.

The visits warm my heart. A few visits stood out this season. A woman requested a cure for Multiple Sclerosis and she also wanted to have a chance to be healthy enough to take part in a few more races.

In another situation, a young girl requested some personal time with Santa to whisper a private wish. She said the family was having a tough time and she wanted Santa to help make the Christmas celebration a happy one. After she left, her mother told me the family lost their father a few months ago and it was hard coping with the loss.

Tears streaked down my cheeks during both visits, but it helps me realize the chats are not just about American Girl dolls or Nintendo Switches. The event is normally chock full of emotional moments.

I hope to be able to continue this yearly exercise, and I'm just so honored to continue what my father started.

Jim Hunsley is a sports copy editor at The Times. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.

