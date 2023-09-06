Employment is projected to grow in Indiana's advanced manufacturing and logistics centers over the next few years.

Conexus Indiana and Lightcast predict job growth of 5% to 10% in advanced manufacturing sectors like transportation equipment, chemical and computer and electronic product manufacturing. They forecast those industries could create 13,000 more jobs in the Hoosier State by 2026.

The new report “2023 Benchmarking Indiana’s Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics Report: Identifying Opportunities for Workforce Development and Transformation" identifies growth industries in the state like microelectronics, life sciences, advanced mobility and clean energy.

“Strengthening our advanced manufacturing and logistics industries has always been at the forefront of our work as a statewide organization, and for good reason: manufacturing alone employed 533,877 Hoosiers and contributed $104 billion in Gross Regional Product in 2022, making Indiana the most manufacturing intensive state in the nation,” said Ryan Henderson, director of Innovation and Digital Transformation for Conexus Indiana. “When we reviewed the data, we saw trends in several industry sectors that could contribute significantly to the overall expected growth in Indiana’s advanced manufacturing and logistics industries.”

The study estimates that by 2026 semiconductor processing technician jobs in Indiana will grow by 32%, biochemists/biophysicists by 22% and biological technicians and chemical engineers by 19%. Supply chain managers and engineers will grow by 33% over the next three years, while light truck driver occupations will increase by 12%.

“These advanced manufacturing and logistics careers will enable the growth of Indiana’s future-focused industries,” said Tony Denhart, executive vice president of Workforce and Talent for the IEDC. “Indiana is perfectly positioned to support the economy of the future because of our rich history in manufacturing, our talent pipeline, our workforce training partners and our strong communities. We’re seeing significant and fast growth in industries like semiconductors and electric vehicle batteries because of the bold initiatives our state is undertaking to ensure we are competing to win.”

The study found, among neighboring states, Indiana's advertised average wages trail only Illinois in advanced manufacturing and logistics and Ohio in logistics. Hoosiers earn an average of $89,555 in total compensation in advanced manufacturing and $67,988 in logistics. Promoting the growth of careers that fuel Indiana's success in the future economy will ensure high-tech, high-wage jobs for Hoosiers.

“Indiana is ideally positioned to succeed as the advanced manufacturing and logistics industries continue to evolve,” Henderson said. The report outlines a number of recommendations to ensure Indiana prepares the workforce for these emerging industry sectors. For example, Indiana should focus on attracting Generation Z talent, who are digital natives and seek high-tech careers, and maintaining Indiana’s competitive edge in the transportation equipment manufacturing subsector, which is projected to add 9,500 jobs by 2026.