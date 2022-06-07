Job training program prepares workers for highway construction careers

A job training program will prepare workers for highway construction careers.

South Suburban College, which has campuses in Oak Forest and South Holland, will offer a Highway Construction Careers Training Program in the summer and fall semesters. It's a 12-week program that teaches people about jobs in the trades including electrician, ironworker, pipefitter, carpenter, laborer and equipment operator.

The program is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, so tuition is waived. Students earn $10 per hour of training completed.

The Highway Construction Careers Training Program aims to prepare more people, including minorities, women and veterans, for highway construction jobs. Students must complete a mandatory one-hour informational orientation and assessment testing, which will take place between June 21 and 23 for the summer session that starts July 18.

The orientation and assessment testing will take place Aug. 9-11 at the Oak Forest Center at 16333 South Kilbourn Ave. for the fall semester program, which kicks off on Sept. 6.

Classes will take place between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The program is open to people who are at least 18 years old with a driver's license, high school degree or GED, ability to pass a drug test and interest in working in the trades.

For more information, visit www.ssc.edu/hcctp or call Rebecca Garcia at 708-225-6004.

