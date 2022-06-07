 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Job training program prepares workers for highway construction careers

  • Updated
  • 0
Job training program prepares workers for highway construction careers

An instructor explains safety techniques to students in the SSC Highway Construction Careers Training Program.

 Joseph S. Pete

A job training program will prepare workers for highway construction careers.

South Suburban College, which has campuses in Oak Forest and South Holland, will offer a Highway Construction Careers Training Program in the summer and fall semesters. It's a 12-week program that teaches people about jobs in the trades including electrician, ironworker, pipefitter, carpenter, laborer and equipment operator.

The program is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, so tuition is waived. Students earn $10 per hour of training completed.

The Highway Construction Careers Training Program aims to prepare more people, including minorities, women and veterans, for highway construction jobs. Students must complete a mandatory one-hour informational orientation and assessment testing, which will take place between June 21 and 23 for the summer session that starts July 18. 

The orientation and assessment testing will take place Aug. 9-11 at the Oak Forest Center at 16333 South Kilbourn Ave. for the fall semester program, which kicks off on Sept. 6.

People are also reading…

Classes will take place between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The program is open to people who are at least 18 years old with a driver's license, high school degree or GED, ability to pass a drug test and interest in working in the trades.

For more information, visit www.ssc.edu/hcctp or call Rebecca Garcia at 708-225-6004. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Box of loaded guns found at Parkland school belong to principal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts