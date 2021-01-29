Joliet council picks Chicago, not Hammond, to supply city's drinking water

HAMMOND — The city council in Joliet, Illinois has chosen Chicago to be its next water source, despite efforts by Hammond officials to persuade them otherwise.
Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the vote took place Thursday night. The vote was 7-1.
He is expected to discuss the city's loss to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday morning during his twice-weekly political podcast, "Left of Center."
McDermott and Lightfoot and each respective teams pitched their final presentations to Joliet city officials last month during a special council meeting, as Joliet approached the end of its two-year alternative water source study.
The city of Joliet’s underground aquifer is expected to dry up by 2030, leaving the city with no choice but to seek out a new water source.
Ultimately, both cities, if selected, would supply the same Lake Michigan drinking water supply, but each proposal had its own advantages and disadvantages.
At an estimated $1 billion to $1.3 billion, the Hammond option consisted of the construction of a new raw water intake in Lake Michigan on the Indiana shoreline pumping facilities and transmission mains to bring raw water to the city for treatment and distribution throughout the existing system.
The Chicago alternative — estimated to cost between $592,000 and $810,000 — means Joliet would purchase ready-to-drink filtered water from the city of Chicago’s at the city's Southwest Pumping Station and construct pumping facilities and transmission mains to bring finished water to Joliet for distribution throughout the existing system.
Hammond's option was more costly at the onset, but presented more annual savings after major capital debt fell off in 2065. It also gave Joliet more control over its water supply, but greater responsibility and liability.
Going with Chicago, however, Joliet will now benefit from being part of an established, high-quality regional water system that serves millions. Water rates will escalates more quickly over the life of any contract.
The Hammond plan is more expensive at the front end due to the build out of Joliet’s own treatment plant and a massive pipeline that stretches from Hammond to Joliet, but it’s also more potentially lucrative if Joliet ends up selling water to other communities down the line.
Lightfoot and her team touted the city of Chicago’s many awards over the years for clean drinking water, and that Chicago is home to the No. 1 and No. 8 largest water treatment plants in the world and has a world-class supply distribution system.
The Eugene Sawyer Water Purification Plant has a current daily capacity of 720 million gallons that will eventually increase to 1.2 billion gallons daily. Chicago serves more than 5 million customers in over 120 communities in the city and suburbs.
Chicago will charge Joliet customers based on the cost of providing service.
In the last few years, Hammond has become a major player in the wholesaler water business, having expanded its scope into the southeast suburbs as a competitor and alternative to Chicago.
Hammond also sells to the Illinois communities of Lansing, Calumet City, Chicago Heights and other nearby communities.
This story is developing. Check nwi.com later in the day for updates.