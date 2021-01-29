Joliet council picks Chicago, not Hammond, to supply city's drinking water

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hammond's option was more costly at the onset, but presented more annual savings after major capital debt fell off in 2065. It also gave Joliet more control over its water supply, but greater responsibility and liability.

Going with Chicago, however, Joliet will now benefit from being part of an established, high-quality regional water system that serves millions. Water rates will escalates more quickly over the life of any contract.

The Hammond plan is more expensive at the front end due to the build out of Joliet’s own treatment plant and a massive pipeline that stretches from Hammond to Joliet, but it’s also more potentially lucrative if Joliet ends up selling water to other communities down the line.

Lightfoot and her team touted the city of Chicago’s many awards over the years for clean drinking water, and that Chicago is home to the No. 1 and No. 8 largest water treatment plants in the world and has a world-class supply distribution system.

The Eugene Sawyer Water Purification Plant has a current daily capacity of 720 million gallons that will eventually increase to 1.2 billion gallons daily. Chicago serves more than 5 million customers in over 120 communities in the city and suburbs.

Chicago will charge Joliet customers based on the cost of providing service.