JOSEPH HOSEY: Crash course on learning about the Region

The last couple months flew by in what seemed the blink of an eye. That’s my excuse, at least, for taking so long to introduce myself.

Excuse or not, it’s also the truth. I feel like it was just yesterday that I walked into The Times to start this job, then headed over to the Avalon Manor Banquet Center in Merrillville for the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame luncheon ceremony, where I sat next to Gov. Eric Holcomb. A few weeks earlier I had Googled “governor of Indiana” because I had no idea who that might be and figured this might look kind of bad if it came up during a job interview at an Indiana newspaper.

This is sort of illustrative of how little I knew of the Hoosier State before interviewing for a job at The Times. More than 20 years ago, I made two trips to East Chicago, once to catch the Kaye E. Barker and the other to take a job on the Lee A. Tregurtha, both Interlake Steamship Company freighters, but I didn’t see much of the place beyond the docks and a burrito place where I grabbed dinner while I waited on the Kaye’s arrival.

Since then, I’ve been to West Beach with my family to swim, though not as often as I would have liked to each summer.

And aside from driving through it on my way back and forth to New York to see my mom and dad, that’s about all I knew of Indiana before they got the idea to give me a job here.

By this point, thanks in no small part to Lee Enterprises Midwest Director Marc Chase, who had been the executive editor at The Times and before that a columnist and reporter, and columnist Jerry Davich, I’ve learned quite a lot, including how much I have no idea about. Marc and Jerry have both shown me around and introduced me to Region residents, and I’ve been fortunate to meet quite a few of you who were kind enough to share your knowledge of the area and its history.

All of this has been somewhat overwhelming, but I believe I’m finding my feet.

You might think the learning curve wouldn’t have been quite so steep, considering my last job was just over in Joliet, Illinois, only about 30 miles from the state line. But the Region might as well be a whole other world, one with an awful lot going on in it, which makes it a great place to work at a newspaper.

Years ago, when I was still working in Joliet, I covered the case of Drew Peterson, a Bolingbrook, Illinois, police sergeant who was convicted of murdering his third wife, Kathleen Savio, but only after his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, vanished three years or so later, never to be seen again. Before Stacy disappeared, the authorities chalked Kathleen’s death up as a drowning, a freak accident in a bathtub, as unlikely as that seemed.

I ended up writing a book, “Fatal Vows: The Tragic Wives of Sergeant Drew Peterson,” and they turned that into a Lifetime movie starring Rob Lowe as Drew (and the lesser-known Charlie Koznick as me) called “Drew Peterson: Untouchable.”

Drew, incidentally, relocated from Illinois to Indiana himself. After he was convicted of supposedly trying to put a hit on a prosecutor, the Illinois Department of Corrections shipped him off to the federal prison in Terre Haute before he eventually landed in the penitentiary in Michigan City. So the both of us ended up in the Region.

Drew has some time to kill, nearly 80 years of it. If he’s got any brains at all, he’ll put that time to work familiarizing himself with his new home state of Indiana. And if he figures it out before I do, maybe he can let me know why the address listed for The Times says it’s on 45th Avenue in Munster when the sign down the block from the office says 45th Street.