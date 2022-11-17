JROTC celebrates Marine Corps' anniversary

MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps honored the 247th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps by conducting the traditional corps birthday ceremony.

Marines celebrate Nov. 10, the day the Marine Corps was founded in Philadelphia in 1775 prior to the start of the Revolutionary War. Whether at peace or at war, in combat or training in the field, on ship or ashore, Marines always find a way to celebrate the traditions of the Marine Corps.

The Michigan City Reserves did that at the Pine Grove Banquet Hall in LaPorte. The cadets performed the same ceremony that Marines worldwide do for their respective celebrations.

“The Marine Corps’ core values of honor, courage and commitment are the same values that we try to instill in our cadets,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “Our cadets are very cognizant that, by wearing that Marine uniform, they are expected to act in a way that honors our school and the Marine Corps.”

Master Sgt. Jeff Benak, the Marine instructor, also emphasized how living those core values help the cadets grow as individuals.

“Regardless of whether a cadet goes into the military or not, it is so important that they possess moral courage, a quality that is essential to any leader, regardless of their profession.”

November was a busy time for cadets. They were involved with many patriotic ceremonies in conjunction with Veterans Day, including MCHS’s Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11.

The following day, MCHS hosted will host a military drill competition.

The Sectional Championship is Jan. 14 at Portage High School.The competition is open to the public and is free.