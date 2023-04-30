MICHIGAN CITY — The cadets of the Michigan City High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps logged a busy April in service to the community.

They assisted in MCHS track meets, helped clean up major roads in Westville and provided the Color Guard for the opening ceremony for the Indiana Letter Carriers convention at the Blue Chip Casino.

May will be equally busy, as the cadets help with community service projects like cleaning veterans’ headstones at Greenwood Cemetery, assisting the Humane Society at Friendship Gardens and marching in the Michigan City Memorial Day parade.

The MCHS MCJROTC is also planning its weeklong Leadership Camp which it will conduct at the St. John’s Military Academy in Delafield, Wisconsin.

Several other units will participate in the camp.

“Preparing for the administration and logistics of the camp is very time-consuming,” said Master Sgt. Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor. “But the benefits that our cadets obtain from this camp makes it worthwhile. It is great to see how these young men and women mature after a week of challenging physical activity.”

Also this summer, Cadet Staff Sgt. Matthew Wilson will attend the National JROTC Military Drill Camp in San Antonio, Texas, and the MCJROTC Senior Leadership Camp near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The camps are done at no cost to the student or MCHS. They are completely funded by the Marine Corps.