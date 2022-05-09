Judge accepts deal for Cleveland-Cliffs to pay $3 million fine, donate land to National Park after fish kill

A federal judge has accepted an agreement under which Cleveland-Cliffs will pay a $3 million fine and donate land to the Indiana Dunes National Park after a chemical spill at its Burns Harbor Works steel mill, then owned by ArcelorMittal USA, caused a massive fish kill in 2019.

Northern District of Indiana Judge Philip P. Simon accepted the consent decree among the Environmental Law & Policy Center and Hoosier Environmental Council, the federal and state governments, and the Cleveland-based steelmaker. It resolves the lawsuit filed by the two environmental groups against ArcelorMittal USA after a 2019 discharge into the Burns Waterway leading into Lake Michigan that exceeded ammonia and cyanide limits and resulted in 3,000 dead fish, beach closures fears of tainted drinking water.

Environmental Law & Policy Center Executive Director Howard Learner said it was "a big victory for protecting Lake Michigan, safe clean water, and Northwest Indiana communities."

"This successful litigation protects clean water in Lake Michigan, people and communities in Northwest Indiana, and aquatic life in the area," Learner said. "It sends a strong message to all of the industrial plant owners and operators in Northwest Indiana to comply with the law and reduce their pollution."

Cleveland-Cliffs spokeswoman Patricia Persico said the company would work with the federal and state governments and the environmental groups on following the consent degree requirements. The steelmaker plans to take preventative measures such as upgrading the wastewater treatment systems at Burns Harbor.

Under the previous ownership, the mill discharged cyanide and ammonia that led to the fish kill, beach closures at the Indiana Dunes National Park and a threat to the main drinking water supply of Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicagoland area.

Cleveland-Cliffs agreed to update equipment, pay $3 million in civil penalties that will be split between the state and federal governments, do increased water monitoring this summer and next summer and more quickly notify the public after ArcelorMittal delayed notifying public officials until days later in 2019.

The steelmaker also will donate $2 million worth of land to the Shirley Heinze Land Trust, which will restore the 127-acre site ecologically and eventually donate it to Indiana Dunes National Park for public use. The vacant land is located on Boo Road just south of the Marquette Trail just west of the park's existing boundaries.

Stretching across 15 miles of shoreline, the 15,000-acre National Park covers many disparate and diverse sites such as West Beach, Heron Rookery, Great Marsh, Glenwood Dunes and the Miller Woods. The Clevland-Cliffs donation would be the first major addition since the 57-acre Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk was developed on a former industrial site.

